“We’ve got guys right now playing at a high level in Cornelius and Mike, and those two guys stand out when you walk out the field with the level of consistency they’re playing with. They’re making plays because of the details not just because of how athletic or fast they are. They are applying the whole toolbox to allow those guys to be open.”

— Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, discussing how impressive sophomore wideouts Cornelius Johnson and Mike Sainristil have been this spring