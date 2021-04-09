The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: April 9
Tweets of the day
122 years ago today, the greatest fight song in history made what is believed to be its public debut.— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) April 8, 2021
(🎥: @umichband) pic.twitter.com/c2cRdKBSoT
This is the University of Michigan #goblue pic.twitter.com/oWs9Cwjzbg— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) April 8, 2021
Blessed to see 26 🎈— Jaaron Simmons (@J5immons) April 8, 2021
#OnThisDay in 1977, former President Gerald R. Ford wrapped up a week as @umich adjunct professor of political science at his alma mater. #ThrowbackThursday @Ford_Library https://t.co/LBalOpJJ7i— University of Michigan Heritage Project (@umheritage) April 8, 2021
SPRING BALL SPECIAL: Pay for one month of a premium subscription at https://t.co/o5qiDyPz68 and get four months FREE!— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) April 9, 2021
Sign up now: https://t.co/iSYIN7aC6e pic.twitter.com/GMS8y6e3DH
🏈 IN THE TRENCHES PODCAST 🏈@JonJansen77 talks with Sanford Robertson Offensive Coordinator @Coach_Gattis about how the offense has grown this spring.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 8, 2021
🎙 https://t.co/ih5wpZiIjN#GoBlue 〽 pic.twitter.com/26P3wejr5K
Today's guest on 'In The Trenches'... @Coach_Gattis He went through the offense with me as well as his growth as a play caller, development of the QB position, and the expectations finishing spring ball and the lead up to fall camp @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/oI49TrHykw— Jon Jansen (@JonJansen77) April 8, 2021
RT if your school has signed a No. 1 overall recruit! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/wk7ABt1BAl— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) April 8, 2021
Michigan transfer DB Hunter Reynolds picked up an offer from Utah State @rivalsmike @Balas_Wolverine https://t.co/vnxVs2SXRF— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) April 8, 2021
Cam York Assigned to Phantomshttps://t.co/mXqEIa4u7D— LehighValleyPhantoms (@LVPhantoms) April 8, 2021
Get yours 🎶#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/HnFvgBtPmJ— Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) April 8, 2021
Another big one on tap this weekend at Northwestern!— Michigan Women's Tennis (@UMichWTennis) April 8, 2021
More: https://t.co/dBI6QutJWP#goblue
Today's Michigan vs Indiana at Penn State women’s soccer game has been postponed.— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) April 8, 2021
U-M and Indiana will play tomorrow (April 9) at 4 p.m.https://t.co/MlZXFamyzq#GoBlue | #RaiseIt
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• TheWolverine Staff: CHAT: Spring Ball Coming to an end, Will Howard get any key Seniors Back?
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Surprises Emerge as Michigan's Offensive Line Takes Shape
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Football: Two Wide Receivers are Standing out This Spring
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Franz Wagner's NBA Draft Stock Continues to Skyrocket
• DieHardSport.com: Giles Jackson set to Transfer to School Michigan Plays Next Season?
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook