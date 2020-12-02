TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 2

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 2
Tweets Of The Day
Kirk Herbstreit dares Michigan not to duck Ohio State next week pic.twitter.com/K608RMgpiv— Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) December 2, 2020
Whether Covid cancels Michigan-Ohio State is unknown, but obviously possible. Implying Jim Harbaugh wouldn't want to play tho goes against his nearly four decades in football. Rip him as a coach right now, but the guy has always been an intense (too intense even) competitor.— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 2, 2020
Quite a bit of conjecture here without “inside info” Don’t know if The Game will happen but this seems irresponsible https://t.co/gUVAM71IVm— angelique (@chengelis) December 2, 2020
Screw Herbstreit and his brand of drama. Not the first time he’s gone out of line when talking about the program he deeply hates.— Doug Skene (@DougSkene) December 2, 2020
The problem with Herbstreit's original comment is, it now casts doubt and raises suspicion if there are COVID reasons to cancel UM-OSU game, or any other game. Planting a seed. Meanwhile, OSU has its own COVID issues. Plenty to rip on Michigan about, but this was out of bounds. https://t.co/ceT9EVVuuD— Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) December 2, 2020
Thank you to everyone who wished me a happy birthday ‼️ I appreciate it 🙏🏼— T Will #️⃣5️⃣ (@_flyyt) December 2, 2020
#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue https://t.co/VpGeWGHMQs— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 2, 2020
We have yet another preseason watch list for Isaiah Livers ... Wooden Award for the top player in the nation!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/LU2jKaU3I3— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 2, 2020
Quote Of The Day
Headlines Of The Day
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Which Michigan Seniors, Fifth-Year Seniors Will Be Back In 2021?
• John Borton, The Wolverine: Karsch: From The Sidelines
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Everything We're Hearing On 2021 Michigan Recruiting
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard Talks Lessons From Oakland Game, More
• Trevor Woods, Maize N Brew: Kirk Herbstreit falsely accuses Michigan of desire to back out of OSU game, quickly apologizes
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook