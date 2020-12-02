 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 2
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 2

Clayton Sayfie
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

"Screw Herbstreit and his brand of drama. Not the first time he’s gone out of line when talking about the program he deeply hates."
— Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene on Twitter, calling out ESPN analyst and former Ohio State quarterback Kirk Herbstreit for his comments saying Michigan may 'wave the white flag' against Ohio State next week

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Which Michigan Seniors, Fifth-Year Seniors Will Be Back In 2021?

John Borton, The Wolverine: Karsch: From The Sidelines

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Everything We're Hearing On 2021 Michigan Recruiting

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard Talks Lessons From Oakland Game, More

Trevor Woods, Maize N Brew: Kirk Herbstreit falsely accuses Michigan of desire to back out of OSU game, quickly apologizes

{{ article.author_name }}