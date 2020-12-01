Michigan radio sideline reporter Doug Karsch saw the Wolverines fall to a previously winless team, and gives up-close observations.

Here’s Karsch, on…

How the Wolverines looked coming out for this one: “So, the only thing that I noticed that was different from weeks past was the guys who were not playing are trying their best to impact the game — yelling and screaming and hooting and hollering, including trying to mess with the kicker from the other team while they’re kicking field goals.

“I don’t know if it was by design or what, but there was more noise coming off of the Michigan sideline this week than I remember the first couple of weeks.”