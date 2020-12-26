“Franz did a good job. He was more aggressive this game and he does a great job letting the game come to him and not forcing things. It’s hard to guard a 6-9 wing who can put the ball on the floor because he can shoot over guys. He had mismatches out there and took advantage of them today.”

— Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson after last night's win at Nebraska, discussing Franz Wagner's 20-point, nine-rebound performance