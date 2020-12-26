 The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team took down Nebraska last night in Lincoln, 80-69.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-26 07:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 26

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Franz did a good job. He was more aggressive this game and he does a great job letting the game come to him and not forcing things. It’s hard to guard a 6-9 wing who can put the ball on the floor because he can shoot over guys. He had mismatches out there and took advantage of them today.”
— Michigan freshman center Hunter Dickinson after last night's win at Nebraska, discussing Franz Wagner's 20-point, nine-rebound performance

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Two of U-M's key Cogs — Wagner and Dickinson — Spearhead win at Nebraska

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Instant Recap: Michigan Notches Christmas Day Road win Over Nebraska

• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React to win Over Nebraska

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan is 6-0 for the Third Straight Year, and Just the Ninth Time Since...

• Robin Washut, HuskerOnline: Huskers Falter Late Again in 80-69 Loss to No. 19 Michigan

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}