Christmas Day Road Dub.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 26, 2020
Dickinson: 13P, 15R
Wagner: 20P, 9R
Livers: 17P
Brown: 13P
Smith: 10P#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/Wj1Yq0N4g9
No L@umichbball's stocking is stuffed with a #B1G road DUB at Nebraska.— Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) December 26, 2020
RECAP » https://t.co/g3OjFGWtZ5#GoBlue 〽️🏀
Wagner finishes as the team's leading scorer with 20 points. Livers checked in second for U-M with 17.— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) December 26, 2020
This continues to be true https://t.co/ABduv2LWms— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 26, 2020
Too much down low. 💪@H_Dickinson24 muscles this bucket home to put the game out of reach and push No. 19 @umichbball to 7-0: pic.twitter.com/Z1NyQNLIpD— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 26, 2020
AND TO ALL A GOOD NIGHT 🗣— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) December 26, 2020
IT'S CHRISTMAS GAMEDAY!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 25, 2020
🆚: at Nebraska
📍: Lincoln, Neb.
🏟: Pinnacle Bank Arena
🕔: 5 p.m. CT
📊: https://t.co/xiDg0YKcpp
📻: https://t.co/wtCFVBb6Wy
📺: https://t.co/PFyIpJXDP6#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/jaZUV7tNXA
These official reviews in the final minutes. An abomination.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 26, 2020
MERRY GAMEDAY EVERYONE! #LetsRage 〽️🔥— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) December 25, 2020
FOUR Big Ten Games.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 25, 2020
FOUR standalone games.
Christmas Day.
Mazel Tov!
America!
Two years ago was stuck and sad in a hotel room on Christmas before the Peach Bowl. I was cheered by all the Christmas tree posts on my TL. “Remember, no (one) is a failure who has friends”- It’s a Wonderful Life. Merry Christmas! Please share. I ❤️ seeing the trees (My angels⬇️) pic.twitter.com/HakrKnXU9b— angelique (@chengelis) December 25, 2020
Happy Holidays from all of us at Michigan Basketball!— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 25, 2020
(p.s. The video contains 11 holiday-related references from movies or television. How many can you find?)#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/3k2mGYajEU
Admitted To The University Of Michigan🏠🖤— Flash Worthy⚡️❄️ (@Xavierworthy2) December 25, 2020
“Always handle THE JUG with two hands” pic.twitter.com/u0lGCfQ06v— hops 〽️💰 💰 💰 💰 (@nhopwood1) December 25, 2020
And a bonus for @UMichAthletics collectors, the yearbook also features the fall season that brought us the opening of Yost Field House, and the 1923 @UMichFootball national title team led by Capt. Harry Kipke pic.twitter.com/UUxC6Yptlj— MVictors (@MVictors) December 25, 2020
Duncan Robinson today:— Michigan in the NBA (@NBAMichigan) December 25, 2020
23 points
8-14 FG (57%)
7-13 3PT FG (53%)
5 rebounds
Ties a Christmas Day record for threes made with 7. pic.twitter.com/2Yp9lCDSQT
#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 26, 2020
〽️🏀 https://t.co/rmuo5k0dmM
Heck yea brother https://t.co/elPDH2cqjh— Tristan Bounds (@bounds_tristan) December 26, 2020
Apparently Mom got this for me on Amazon.— Tom Greene (@TomTV23) December 25, 2020
I’m not Bill, but glad to get a @jimbrandstatter signed book lol! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/YcDlTAcsGl
Merry Christmas from the Bellamy’s pic.twitter.com/63oWXLVzTU— Ron Bellamy (@19Bellamy) December 25, 2020
ℤ𝕒𝕔𝕙 𝕎𝕖𝕣𝕖𝕟𝕤𝕜𝕚— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 25, 2020
Tallied the most points at #WorldJuniors by a Wolverine in the last 5 years - with nine in 2016 for @usahockey pic.twitter.com/xMJ1MsHaTS
Rockin' around the Christmas tree with lil' Philippe Lapointe #HockeyHolidays 🏒🎄 pic.twitter.com/HpITT7A6xC— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 25, 2020
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Two of U-M's key Cogs — Wagner and Dickinson — Spearhead win at Nebraska
• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Instant Recap: Michigan Notches Christmas Day Road win Over Nebraska
• Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React to win Over Nebraska
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan is 6-0 for the Third Straight Year, and Just the Ninth Time Since...
• Robin Washut, HuskerOnline: Huskers Falter Late Again in 80-69 Loss to No. 19 Michigan
