 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Juwan Howard, Franz Wagner Explain Why Michigan Played So Well
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-25 19:52:58 -0600') }}

Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players React To Win Over Nebraska

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, freshman center Hunter Dickinson and sophomore wing Franz Wagner discussed the team's win over Nebraska.

RELATED: Instant Recap: Michigan Notches Christmas Day Road Win Over Nebraska, 80-69

RELATED: Box Score

Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard

Michigan Basketball Sophomore Wing Franz Wagner

Michigan Basketball Freshman Center Hunter Dickinson

