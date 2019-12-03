News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 3

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer

Michigan on TV

What: No. 4 Michigan @ No. 1 Louisville

Sport: Men's Basketball

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

Quote of the day

"If that’s the type of example Howard wants to highlight at Michigan, then this program is in mighty capable hands."
— Seth Davis from The Athletic, talking about Juwan Howard holding up a picture of NBA player PJ Tucker to remind his team to communicate on defense.

Headlines of the day

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Howard On Wolverines' No. 4 Ranking — 'It's Still Early'

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Michigan Assistants Don Brown, Ed Warriner Hit Recruiting Trail

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Teske Admits U-M's Confidence Is 'Sky High' Heading To Louisville

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Elite Coaches Impressed By U-M

Seth Davis, The Athletic: How the college basketball world got flat, Dayton’s breakout star, why Michigan is my new No. 1 and lots more

