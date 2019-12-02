News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-02 19:05:46 -0600') }} football Edit

Scoop: Michigan Assistants Don Brown, Ed Warinner Hit Recruiting Trail

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Analyst

Michigan is back on the recruiting trail.The Wolverines wasted no time sulking about the result of ‘The Game.’ In fact, Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown hopped on a plane today and made his...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}