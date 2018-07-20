The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 20
Tweets of the day
#TBT:— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) July 19, 2018
Trey Burke goes "big-time-player-with-a-big-time-play" to help @umichbball down MSU in 2013. pic.twitter.com/MAabmYgZ35
Michigan Fans: Tonight on the @BigTenNetwork, @OfficialBraylon and @BTNDaveRevsine will be joined by Lloyd Carr and @jasonavant2 @LaMarrWoodley @JakeLong77 to breakdown the 2004 Triple overtime classic between #12 UM and MSU. Please join us at 9pm E and relive the magic. pic.twitter.com/O3HW7djqLI— Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) July 19, 2018
Thank you to everyone that participated @JakeLong77 @jasonavant2 @LaMarrWoodley #LloydCarr @marlinj28 #ChadHenne Michigan royalty stepping up and making both of these Classic game productions great. Thank you to all the fans and people that tuned in to make this show great. 〽️ pic.twitter.com/mc097BzPws— Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) July 20, 2018
#Hail @UMichFootball @TheWolverineMag pic.twitter.com/7CAzq6ZuKC— John Holdsclaw IV (@jholdsclaw) July 19, 2018
ICYMI: These four have been named to the @BednarikAward Watch List.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 19, 2018
This defense will be 🔥🔥🔥🔥! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cEXJUb7cWw
Finally after more than 2 years I’ve finished this book. If you know anything about B1G football I recommend it. It covers the deepest days in Michigan football, and how an army of believers can make change happen. @Johnubacon great job. pic.twitter.com/UDolLnzKgi— Will Puckett (@WillWYMT) July 19, 2018
Just my sons favorite Wolverine @Chase_Winovich reminding them why they should shop @Target! What a class act. They were so bummed when I showed them this vid lol #shoptarget #HAIL #michiganman #MichiganFootball #salute #15 #GoBlue #leadersandthebest pic.twitter.com/qIdarxQrnp— KDP (@07Kdperron) July 19, 2018
Only 67 days until college basketball season officially begins.....#countdown— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 19, 2018
The week away was great, but there is nothing like being able to come back to this place. Couldn't wait to get back! pic.twitter.com/s0juP541tm— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) July 19, 2018
Rise Up. pic.twitter.com/eqyH0IW2Iu— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) July 19, 2018
Pleased to spend time with Coach Red at camp. Stanley Cup champion and Michigan National Champion. One of the all-time greats! @CampMichigania @michiganalumni pic.twitter.com/G2X1o1DdzO— Nick Hopwood, CFP® Peak Wealth Mgmt (@nhopwood1) July 19, 2018
Our next featured photographer is (@EBronsonPhoto)!— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) July 19, 2018
Check out his favorite 📸 from the year and how each one came to be, including the celebratory shots of @umichbball during the @marchmadness tournament.
Eric's Photos » https://t.co/17B1j5dNOE#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/1iiRRRFfqL
Good morning Ann Arbor. pic.twitter.com/vZF4ULXh2F— University of Michigan Golf Course (@umichgolfcourse) July 19, 2018
Get to know more about freshman @daniellerauchy, who is all about bringing the hustle and hard work this season: https://t.co/uQfqv5WkfM #goblue pic.twitter.com/EwIHdGAq0Z— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) July 19, 2018
Some of my favorite vertical shots from Montana! @GlacierNPS @YellowstoneNPS pic.twitter.com/6i1bJpnem7— Aaron Bills (@AaronBDesigns) July 19, 2018
July 19, 2018
The University of Michigan Board of Regents has approved a project to renovate the Alumni Center, the on-campus home of the Alumni Association since 1982: https://t.co/LGadVELIlY pic.twitter.com/7HUEXV0mzO— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) July 19, 2018
Headlines
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan vs. Notre Dame: Most Memorable Games
• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 Sweet 16 — July Edition
• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Thursday Thoughts: 'That's Recruiting,' More
• Von Lozon, SBNation: ESPN Predicts Jim Harbaugh Will go Back to the NFL by 2021 ... Really?
