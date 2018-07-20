Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-20 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 20

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Michigan fell 31-0 in its last trip to Notre Dame on Sept. 6, 2014.
AP Images

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"I'm as proud of [quarterback] John Navarre as any player I ever coached at Michigan. He was a champion."
— Former U-M coach Lloyd Carr (1995-2007) on Big Ten Network Thursday night.

Headlines

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan vs. Notre Dame: Most Memorable Games

• Brandon Brown, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Recruiting: 2019 Sweet 16 — July Edition

• John Borton, TheWolverine: Michigan Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Thursday Thoughts: 'That's Recruiting,' More

• Von Lozon, SBNation: ESPN Predicts Jim Harbaugh Will go Back to the NFL by 2021 ... Really?

---

{{ article.author_name }}