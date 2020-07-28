TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 28

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 28
Tweets of the day
#MondayMadness: Highest #MarchMadness W%!— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) July 27, 2020
1. Duke
2. North Carolina
3. UCLA
4. Kentucky
5. Florida
6. Kansas
7. Michigan
8. Michigan State
9. UConn
10. Indiana pic.twitter.com/uzAz3nEmGH
Ben Mason hurdle to start your week!🔥#GoBlue | 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/lJiCC0FuIM— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) July 27, 2020
One reason why we need a football season: To watch @Tavonn_ ball out. ✊🤞#GoBlue | 〽️🏈pic.twitter.com/iAjwopgVmt— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) July 27, 2020
Guess who's arriving to the facility today... pic.twitter.com/NwX6sziPDK— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 27, 2020
Brady is in the building 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ujcPCKjuXd— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 27, 2020
Michigan Baseball -> Indians x Cubs pic.twitter.com/UxwRSRNEsu— Jordan Nwogu (@jg500087) July 27, 2020
100%#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue #GoBlue 〽️🏀#MaskUpMichigan https://t.co/VO8pNdGE68— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 28, 2020
#GoBlue ➡️ #ProBlue #GoBlue 〽️🏀#MaskUpMichigan https://t.co/ov7VZsipyO— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) July 27, 2020
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Everything We're Hearing On Rocco Spindler, Drew Kendall
• John Borton, The Wolverine: 2020 Michigan Football Preview Excerpt: Carlo Kemp Builds For Strong Finale
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Carlo Kemp On Leadership, His Waiver, Summer Workouts, Team Goals, More
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Jalen Warley, Efton Reid and More
• Adam Friedman, Rivals: SEC, Big Ten, & Big 12 programs are coming after 2023 DB Shawn Battle
---
