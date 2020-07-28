 TheWolverine - The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 28
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-28 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: July 28

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"Being able to see everybody come back, it felt so good. To see everybody back in that locker room … even though it might look a little bit different and our workouts are a little bit different, you might not get to see everybody on the team as much as you used to, the guys that you do see and the time that you do get, people really value it."
— Michigan fifth-year senior DT Carlo Kemp
Headlines of the day

EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Into The Blue: Everything We're Hearing On Rocco Spindler, Drew Kendall

John Borton, The Wolverine: 2020 Michigan Football Preview Excerpt: Carlo Kemp Builds For Strong Finale

Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Carlo Kemp On Leadership, His Waiver, Summer Workouts, Team Goals, More

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Basketball Recruiting: Jalen Warley, Efton Reid and More

Adam Friedman, Rivals: SEC, Big Ten, & Big 12 programs are coming after 2023 DB Shawn Battle

---

