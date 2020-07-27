*** Decision day is coming for Rocco Spindler. The Rivals100 offensive lineman out of Clarkston (Mich.) High is set to announce his decision on Aug. 8. At this point in the process, it’s clear that Michigan and Notre Dame have emerged as the overwhelming favorites in this recruitment. It would be shocking if he ended up elsewhere. Notre Dame built up a lot of momentum before the pandemic, but Michigan has remained the constant, and I have yet to move my FutureCast pick off the Wolverines. Based on my conversations with sources this week, I have no reason to do so at this time.