The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 22
Michigan on TV
What: Notre Dame at Michigan
Sport: Volleyball
When: 3:00 PM
Channel: ESPNU
Tweets of the day
👀 @CharlesWoodson had some thoughts after Michigan's loss today. pic.twitter.com/Lw3zjkdzH9— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 21, 2019
This was ruled incomplete 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5kDeZv0lFN— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 21, 2019
Out of everything today, this bugged me the most. I don’t care if you’re down by 100, you don’t walk onto the field like that. Good or bad finish the game with a purpose. pic.twitter.com/WTvqCsZfaa— Jake Long (@JakeLong77) September 22, 2019
Latest example, as we all know, that B1G officiating is 💩— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 21, 2019
INSIDE THE BOOTH 👀— Learfield IMG College Audio (@IMGAudio) September 21, 2019
The @UMichFootball 📻 crew behind enemy lines in Madison, Wisconsin for today’s Big Ten match-up with the Badgers!#GoBlue 〽️ pic.twitter.com/ClIs2s6ozr
That’s the worst half of football I’ve seen @UMichFootball play.— Jay Feely (@jayfeely) September 21, 2019
Completely Lost on both sides of the ball. Physically dominated on both sides of the ball. Brutal
Catch @umichfootball and @wisconsinfootball warmup before they face-off! https://t.co/YdWUiNiWZA— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 21, 2019
Jon Jansen and I will be talking about the Wisconsin game on Inside Michigan Football TV Show tomorrow morning,10:30am on WXYZ channel 7 and 5pm Monday evening on Fox Sports Detroit. #goblue #michiganfootball #learfield #jonjansen77 pic.twitter.com/qIqgolXHgH— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) September 22, 2019
Trey Burke was so tough at Michigan! @TreyBurke pic.twitter.com/8hlb6I9sgG— Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) September 21, 2019
@dcaf20 I wish you nothing but the best and hope you’re doing OK. Never my intent to slow down the big things you have ahead of you. God bless.— Reggie (@reggiepearson21) September 21, 2019
September 22, 2019 Happy Birthday Denard Robinson - https://t.co/JzqGeykUBH pic.twitter.com/mkfHBR8guO— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) September 22, 2019
Amen. https://t.co/yLeqN2woin— Todd J. Anson (@TJA4Michigan) September 21, 2019
After talking to Coach Howard I’m blessed to be offered by The University of Michigan🙌🏽 I will also be adding them to my final list of schools! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/sN31M4g85I— Paolo (Paul-Oh) (@Pp_doesit) September 21, 2019
Jordan Morant hit. He’s going to Michigan pic.twitter.com/fBeztvrz9B— JJ Conrad (@JJ_Conrad) September 21, 2019
After a two-hour rain delay, the Michigan softball team has taken the field for warmups in its second fall exhibition game of the day. Time to get a good look at this top-15 recruiting class. pic.twitter.com/VDA5c2cGJc— Daniel Dash (@danieldash428) September 21, 2019
Men's Soccer Plays Rutgers to Draw in Weather-Shortened Game pic.twitter.com/6Szjpjzvtn— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) September 21, 2019
Because today's goal was too beautiful to watch just once. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/PkPXmmZsGp— Michigan Men's Soccer (@umichsoccer) September 22, 2019
Swimming and Diving Highlights vs. Navy and Miami (OH). pic.twitter.com/Gc4Xf0ESNS— MGoBlueTV (@mgobluetv) September 21, 2019
