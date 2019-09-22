News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: September 22

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan on TV

What: Notre Dame at Michigan

Sport: Volleyball

When: 3:00 PM

Channel: ESPNU

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Not a lot of attention to detail out there. It’s like they had never watched Wisconsin football before. I don’t know what to say right now. I’m sick about how Michigan football looks right now. I’m embarrassed.”
— Charles Woodson on FOX's broadcast.

{{ article.author_name }}