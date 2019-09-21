News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-21 16:01:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Video: Harbaugh, Players On Loss At Wisconsin

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his players talk after the Wolverines' discouraging, 35-14 loss at Wisconsin.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his team were throttled by Wisconsin, 35-14.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his team were throttled by Wisconsin, 35-14. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}