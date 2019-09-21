In short, it couldn’t have gotten much worse.

U-M turned the ball over four more times, to Wisconsin’s none. And Badgers All-American tailback Jonathan Taylor racked up 203 yards on 23 carries with a pair of touchdowns, even while missing much of the second quarter.

But they arrived after the Wolverines fell behind, 35-0, and the Badgers saw their starting safeties tossed out for targeting.

The Badgers out-rushed Michigan, 359-40, in a display of turf dominance that couldn’t be overcome. The total yards (Wisconsin, 487-299) looked a little better, due to some desperation throwing heroics by senior quarterback Shea Patterson (14-for-32, 219 yards, two TDs).

Some bolts out of the blue — and a cancellation — might have been the only things that could have saved the Wolverines (2-1, 0-1) in their Big Ten opener. Instead, Wisconsin (3-0, 1-0) rained down rushing yards in a 35-14 beat down of Michigan at Camp Randall Stadium.

The forecast in Madison called for heavy thunderstorms for much of the day. Unfortunately for Michigan, they never arrived.

“I thought Wisconsin had a great game plan, executed it extremely well, outplayed us offensively and defensively,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said. “Things they did really well, we were unable to do in terms of establishing a running game, having the play action come off of that. They blocked better. They tackled better. They had a better plan and executed extremely well today.”

Badgers quarterback Jack Coan went 13-for-16 throwing, for 128 yards. But a passing game seemed like an afterthought, the way the Badgers were manhandling Michigan on the ground.

“They did what they did well all season — run the ball,” senior safety Josh Metellus said. “It’s what they’ve been doing the past couple of seasons, running the ball. They came in with the mindset that they were going to run the ball on us, and we knew we had to stop it. We tried to limit it as much as possible, but we just couldn’t get it done on the defensive side.”

The Badgers sent a message early on they weren’t afraid to use the battering ram approach. On their opening series, they faced fourth-and-inches on their own 34, and never hesitated.

Taylor smashed ahead for three yards, part of the 51 yards for which he accounted on a 12-play, 75-yard drive. The senior finished the march, climbing up a pile of humanity for the final yard and a 7-0 Wisconsin lead at the 8:35 mark of the first quarter.

Michigan looked to strike right back. Patterson scrambled and flipped a short throw to sophomore wideout Ronnie Bell, who raced 68 yards down the sideline before getting caught from behind by Badgers cornerback Faion Hicks.

Then the drive-destroying demon of Michigan’s first two games returned. Erstwhile fullback and now defensive lineman Ben Mason, a junior, fumbled seven yards away from the goal line, Wisconsin free safety Eric Burrell diving on it at the Badgers’ 4.

“Ball security,” redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks mused. “That first time we got down into the red zone. That kind of killed us.”

The Wolverines had no possessions to waste. Two Badger series later, Taylor took a handoff, bounced out to a hole on the left side of the line, discovered no linebackers in his time zone and sprinted away 72 yards to the end zone.

With 12:17 ticked off the game clock, Taylor had amassed 143 yards rushing on a dozen carries, with two touchdowns. His team led, 14-0, and Michigan faced a hole the size of a drained Lake Superior.

The hole was about the get deeper.

Even with Taylor sidelined by cramps, Wisconsin marched on. The Badgers fashioned a 15-play, 80-yard touchdown drive, featuring a pair of crucial fourth-down makes.

On 4th-and-three at Michigan’s 43, Coan unloaded a perfectly thrown sideline toss to UW wideout Quintez Cephus for 26 yards. Then on fourth-and-goal at the Michigan 1, the Badgers lined up a behemoth package up front, and Coan dove in from a yard out.

The Wolverines hadn’t touched the football in the second quarter, and the Badgers led, 21-0, with 6:40 remaining in the half.

Five plays later, the Badgers took it away again.

Matt Henningsen tipped a Patterson pass up front, and Burrell intercepted it on the Wisconsin 42.

The Badgers didn’t score on that possession, but after three straight Michigan losses and a punt, the next chance wasn’t far away. Coan completed a two-play, 43-yard drive by scrambling out and rumbling 25 yards for the touchdown to make it 28-0 with 57 seconds left in the half.