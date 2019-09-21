There was a time when Michigan football physically dominated opponents. That time never seemed farther away than on a gloomy Saturday afternoon at Wisconsin’s Camp Randall Stadium.

This looked more like Michigan-Purdue, circa 1974. Only Michigan was Purdue.

Wisconsin running, crushing the U-M defense in a relentless attack. Michigan answering with turnovers, incompletions, and a first-half possession time (6:57) more suited to a junior high mile clocking than 30 minutes of college football.

Ugly. Awful. Impotent.

Toss out all the frustration words available, and they applied in the Wolverines’ 35-14 loss at Camp Randall. Wisconsin did what it wanted, when it wanted.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh found a few words of his own.