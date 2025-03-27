Chip Lindsey could unlock Michigan’s offense and elevate its defense

The Michigan Wolverines and head coach Sherrone Moore hired Chip Lindsey as their next offensive coordinator this winter, which signals a return to experience, creativity, and balance on offense. Lindsey brings over a decade of coordinating and head coaching experience at the collegiate level and is the most seasoned offensive coordinator the Wolverines have hired since Al Borges joined the staff in 2011. A Look at Michigan’s Recent OC Hires To understand the significance of Lindsey’s hiring, it's worth revisiting Michigan’s offensive coordinator hires over the past decade: Al Borges (2011-2013): Prior experience included successful stops at Auburn, UCLA, and Indiana. Borges brought a traditional West Coast system and helped engineer a 2011 season that saw Denard Robinson shine in a hybrid role, leading Michigan to an 11-2 record and Sugar Bowl win. Doug Nussmeier (2014): Came from Alabama, where he won a national title as OC in 2012. His lone season at Michigan under Brady Hoke was underwhelming as the offense sputtered with quarterback instability. Tim Drevno (2015-2017): A Harbaugh loyalist who followed him from the 49ers, Drevno’s offenses leaned on power and pro-style concepts, but never reached elite production levels. Josh Gattis (2019-2021): Brought the "speed in space" mantra from Alabama. Won the Broyles Award in 2021 when Michigan won the Big Ten and made its first College Football Playoff appearance. Sherrone Moore (2022-2023): Started as a co-OC and later took over play-calling duties. Helped Michigan to back-to-back Big Ten titles and the 2023 national championship, mixing a punishing run game with efficient passing.

Advertisement

A Veteran Voice for a Championship Program

In a coaching landscape often trending younger and riskier, Michigan’s decision to bring in Lindsey is a calculated move toward stability and veteran leadership. Moore, entering only his second season as head coach, needed a coach like Lindsey, who offers a steady hand and a wealth of experience that few candidates could match. Not only a long-time offensive coordinator, Lindsey has been a head coach. Experience Moore can lean on. Lindsey has called plays in the SEC, ACC, and Big 12, working with programs such as Auburn, UCF, Southern Miss, and most recently North Carolina. Across those stops, his offenses have consistently shown his ability to adapt to personnel and succeed in both the passing and running games.

What Lindsey Brings to Michigan

Lindsey’s offenses are rooted in balance and adaptability. He’s shown the ability to tailor his scheme to his personnel, whether it’s relying on a strong run game like he did at Auburn or leaning into a high-volume passing attack like at Southern Miss and UNC. That versatility should be welcomed in Ann Arbor, especially as Michigan transitions to a new era under Moore, who will rely on Lindsey to continue the offensive success while bringing in fresh wrinkles. Lindsey is well-positioned to hit the ground running with quarterback talent waiting in the wings and a deep running back room. Michigan fans can expect a coordinator who’s been battle-tested in the sport’s most demanding environments and has helped produce high-level talent at multiple positions. With Lindsey on board, the Wolverines are not just filling a vacancy — they’re investing in experience, innovation, and proven success. A significant storyline this offseason is the quarterback competition among transfer Mikey Keene, sophomore Jadyn Davis, and freshman Bryce Underwood. Lindsey plans to rotate all three during spring practices, providing equal opportunities to showcase their abilities. He emphasizes a consistent coaching approach, noting, "We're gonna coach them all the same. Expectations are the same." Lindsey has praised Underwood's humility and drive, highlighting his eagerness to learn despite the hype surrounding him.

Better Offense Means Better Defense