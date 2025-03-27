Justice Haynes Embracing Michigan Opportunity

Justice Haynes stood behind the podium wearing a Michigan hoodie, a far cry from the Alabama uniform he sported just months ago when he faced the Wolverines in the Rose Bowl. Now, as a transfer running back for Michigan, Haynes is embracing a new chapter — one shaped by admiration, opportunity, and a hunger for greatness.

“Playing against Michigan in the Rose Bowl, I saw firsthand how disciplined and physical they were,” Haynes said. “That game really gave me a different level of respect for this program.”

After his sophomore season at Alabama, the former five-star recruit entered the transfer portal and didn’t hesitate long before choosing Michigan. The Rose Bowl matchup was fresh in his mind — a hard-fought overtime thriller that ended with Michigan on top.

“They were the most physical team we played all year,” Haynes said. “They were tough, disciplined, and they played the right way. That stuck with me.”

Although he saw limited touches in that game, the experience left a mark. It helped crystallize what he wanted in his next football home: structure, toughness, and a winning culture.

“I wanted to go somewhere that felt like a brotherhood, that cared about doing things the right way — not just on the field, but off the field, too,” Haynes said. “Everything I saw from Michigan in that game and after — it just aligned.”

Since arriving in Ann Arbor, Haynes has quickly gained praise from coaches and teammates. His maturity and work ethic have stood out during spring practice.

“I’m trying to earn everything here,” he said. “Nothing’s given, and that’s what I love about it. We’ve got a great room, and we all push each other.”

Haynes has also leaned into Michigan’s famously tough culture, even adopting strict habits off the field. Head coach Sherrone Moore joked recently that Haynes “only eats one-ingredient foods.”

Laughing about it, Haynes confirmed, “Yeah, I’m super strict about my diet. I want to give myself every edge. If I want to be great, I have to live like it in every area — not just on the field.”

His approach has earned the respect of teammates like Jordan Marshall, his likely 1B partner at running back this season.

“Justice is the real deal,” Marshall said earlier this week. “He’s been through it at a top program. Now he’s here, and he’s leading already.”

Haynes, for his part, is focused on helping Michigan build on last year’s national title run.

“This team knows what it takes to win at the highest level,” he said. “Now it’s about doing it again — and I want to be a part of that.”

For a player who once lined up opposite the Wolverines, Haynes now finds himself fully invested in their mission.

“I’m just grateful to be here,” he said. “This is where I’m supposed to be.”