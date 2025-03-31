Michigan F Sam Walters enters the transfer portal

After just one season with the Michigan Wolverines men's basketball team, sophomore forward Sam Walters has entered the NCAA transfer portal. This decision comes shortly after Michigan's elimination from the NCAA Tournament by Auburn.
Walters had not played since February 8, when he sustained a lower back injury. This injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season, including the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.
Walters transferred to Michigan from Alabama in April 2024 following the hiring of coach Dusty May. During the 2024–25 season, he appeared in 23 games, averaging 5 points per game and shooting 36.6% from three-point range, serving primarily as a three-point specialist off the bench.
