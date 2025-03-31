Report: Jayden Perron transferring to Michigan from North Dakota

According to a report from Cam Robinson, Content Director and Director of Film Scouting at Elite Prospects, sophomore forward Jayden Perron will transfer to Michigan.
Perron, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound forward from Winnipeg, Manitoba, for North Dakota, entered the transfer portal with a do not contact designation.
Collegiate Performance at UND:
2023-2024 Season (Freshman): Perron appeared in all 40 games, tallying 11 goals and 7 assists for a total of 18 points. Notably, he scored three power-play goals and maintained a minus-1 rating.
2024-2025 Season (Sophomore): In 31 games, he recorded 10 goals and 9 assists, accumulating 19 points. Six of his goals were scored on the power play, and he had a minus-2 rating.
Career Totals at UND:
Games Played: 70
Goals: 21
Assists: 16
Total Points: 37
Power-Play Goals: 9
Prior to his collegiate career, Perron showcased his offensive capabilities with the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League (USHL).
USHL Performance with Chicago Steel:
2021-2022 Season: 17 goals and 28 assists (45 points) in 60 games.
2022-2023 Season: 24 goals and 48 assists (72 points) in 61 games.
Perron's entry into the transfer portal follows a coaching change at UND, with Dane Jackson recently appointed as the new head coach. While his portal entry includes a "do not contact" designation—suggesting he may have already identified his next destination—there has been no official confirmation regarding his transfer to the University of Michigan.
---
