Best Guess 2025 Michigan Football Spring Depth Chart

2025 START OF SPRING

Note: This depth chart is unofficial, but M&BR's best guess as to how things stand right now.





Quarterback Davis Warren out for spring due to injury Status Player Starter: Bryce Underwood OR Mikey Keene Backup: TBD Depth Jadyn Davis, Davis Warren, Chase Herbstreit

We currently list Mikey Keene as in the battle, but without Keene practicing so far this spring and the Bryce hype at an all-time high, we would predict Underwood to be QB1 in week 1.

Running Back Joining in the Fall: Jasper Parker Status Player Starter (1A): Justice Haynes Starter (1B): Jordan Marshall Fullback Max Bredeson RB3 Benjamin Hall Depth Bryson Kuzdzal, Micah Ka'apana, Donovan Johnson

Haynes and Marshall should be a two-headed attack, but will Ben Hall recapture an RB3 role that sees the field? Could someone rise from the depth?

Wide Receiver Joining in the Fall: Anthony Simpson (UMass) Status Player X Starter: Donaven McCulley X Rotation Peyton O'Leary OR Kendrick Bell or Jamar Browder Z Starter: Fred Moore Z Rotation Channing Goodwin OR Andrew Marsh SLOT Starter: Semaj Morgan Slot Rotation CJ Charleston OR I'Marion Stewart Depth Jacob Washington, Amorion Walker

Reports early are McCulley is looking like WR1 on the outside. Plenty of young players looking to crack the two-deep.

Tight End Status Player Starter H: Hogan Hansen Backup H: Zack Marshall OR Brady Prieskorn Starter Y: Marlin Klein Backup Y: Deakon Tonielli H-Back: Max Bredeson Depth Jalen Hoffman, Brandon Mann, Eli Owens

Hogan Hansen may be a better candidate to replace Colston Loveland when it comes to receiving stats. The TE in the slot gets a lot of action in a Chip Lindsey offense, that will be Hansen with Marlin Klein inside. TE3 should be a great battle.

Offensive Line Joining in the Fall: Ty Haywood, Lawrence Hattar (Ferris State) Status Player LT Starter: Evan Link LT Backup: Brady Norton OR Andrew Babalola LG Starter: Giovanni El-Hadi LG Backup: Luke Hamilton C Starter: Greg Crippen C Backup: Jake Guarnera RG Starter: Nathan Efobi RG Backup: Ben Roebuck RT Starter: Andrew Sprague RT Backup: Blake Frazier Tackle Depth: Connor Jones, Brooks Bahr IOL Depth: Avery Gach, Kayden Strayhorn

Giovanni El-Hadi is currently at LG and Nathan Efobi at RG. Lawrence Hattar will compete for LG when he joins in the summer. Evan Link, Andrew Sprague, Brady Norton, Blake Frazier, and Andrew Babalola will compete for tackle reps.

Defensive Line Status Player Starter NT: Damon Payne Jr Backup NT: Ike Iwunnah Starter DT: Rayshaun Benny Backup DT: Tre Williams Starter DE: Trey Pierce Backup DE: Enow Etta Depth Manuel Beigel, Alessandro Lorenzetti, Deyvid Palepale, Ted Hammond, Bobby Kanka, Benny Patterson, Travis Moten

The top 3 DTs may be more interchangeable in terms of shade along the line, but Rayshaun Benny, Damon Payne, and Tre Williams should be that top 3. Can Enow Etta rise above DT6 and find a role? Tons of young talent to watch here.

EDGE Barham should get snaps at EDGE Status Player Strong Side Edge Starter: Derrick Moore Rotation: Cam Brandt Weak Side Edge Starter: TJ Guy Rotation: Dominic Nichols Depth Kechaun Bennett, Chibi Anwunah, Aymeric Koumba, Tyler McLaurin, Devon Baxter, Lugard Edokpayi, Nathaniel Marshall, Julius Holly

Derrick Moore and TJ Guy should be a pretty solid starting two. Cam Brandt and Dominic Nichols are most likely to be in rotation along with Jaishawn Barham. Lots of young talent here that could push for reps, projects like Aymeric Koumba and Lugard Edokpayi are on schedule to compete.

Inside Linebacker Status Player MIKE Starter: Ernest Hausmann MIKE Backup: Jimmy Rolder WILL Starter: Jaishawn Barham WILL Backup: Jaydon Hood OR Cole Sullivan Depth: Troy Bowles, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, Jason Hewlett, Chase Taylor

Same two LBs starting as last season, but with Michigan looking to utilize Barham in a more versatile role, LB3 and LB4 matter more than in recent years. Jimmy Rolder could have a big role. Can Cole Sullivan, Troy Bowles, or Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng win LB4?

Cornerback Status Player CB1 (field) Starter: Zeke Berry Corner Backups: Jo'Ziah Edmond or Jayden Sanders CB2 (boundary) Starter: J'yaire Hill Corner Backups: Jeremiah Lowe or Shamari Earls Nickel Starter: TJ Metcalf or Caleb Anderson Nickel Backup: Ja'Den McBurrows Corner Depth: Tevis Metcalf

Zeke Berry is staying CB1 on the outside across from Jyaire Hill. TJ Metcalf may be the favorite, but Caleb Anderson is a bigger size option. Multiple players, including safeties could get looks here. Shamari Earls could be CB4 coming out of camp.

Safety Joining in the Fall: Rod Moore injured through spring, Kainoa Winston, Elijah Dotson, Status Player FS Starter Mason Curtis FS Rotation Rod Moore (injured) SS/Rover Starter Brandyn Hillman SS Rotation Jaden Mangham Depth: Jacob Oden, Jordan Young (nickel)

With Rod Moore still rehabbing, Mason Curtis could take advantage of his strong freshman season. Brandyn Hillman should be the second safety this year. Jaden Mangham needs to be ready this spring.

Special Teams Status Player Starter (K): Dominic Zvada Starter (P): Hudson Hollenbeck Starter (KR): Semaj Morgan OR Jordan Marshall Starter (PR): Semaj Morgan OR Jordan Marshall Kicker Depth Blake Stuart