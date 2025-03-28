Best Guess 2025 Michigan Football Spring Depth Chart

2025 START OF SPRING
Note: This depth chart is unofficial, but M&BR's best guess as to how things stand right now.
We currently list Mikey Keene as in the battle, but without Keene practicing so far this spring and the Bryce hype at an all-time high, we would predict Underwood to be QB1 in week 1.
Haynes and Marshall should be a two-headed attack, but will Ben Hall recapture an RB3 role that sees the field? Could someone rise from the depth?
Reports early are McCulley is looking like WR1 on the outside. Plenty of young players looking to crack the two-deep.
Hogan Hansen may be a better candidate to replace Colston Loveland when it comes to receiving stats. The TE in the slot gets a lot of action in a Chip Lindsey offense, that will be Hansen with Marlin Klein inside. TE3 should be a great battle.
Giovanni El-Hadi is currently at LG and Nathan Efobi at RG. Lawrence Hattar will compete for LG when he joins in the summer. Evan Link, Andrew Sprague, Brady Norton, Blake Frazier, and Andrew Babalola will compete for tackle reps.
The top 3 DTs may be more interchangeable in terms of shade along the line, but Rayshaun Benny, Damon Payne, and Tre Williams should be that top 3. Can Enow Etta rise above DT6 and find a role? Tons of young talent to watch here.
Derrick Moore and TJ Guy should be a pretty solid starting two. Cam Brandt and Dominic Nichols are most likely to be in rotation along with Jaishawn Barham. Lots of young talent here that could push for reps, projects like Aymeric Koumba and Lugard Edokpayi are on schedule to compete.
Same two LBs starting as last season, but with Michigan looking to utilize Barham in a more versatile role, LB3 and LB4 matter more than in recent years. Jimmy Rolder could have a big role. Can Cole Sullivan, Troy Bowles, or Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng win LB4?
Zeke Berry is staying CB1 on the outside across from Jyaire Hill. TJ Metcalf may be the favorite, but Caleb Anderson is a bigger size option. Multiple players, including safeties could get looks here. Shamari Earls could be CB4 coming out of camp.
With Rod Moore still rehabbing, Mason Curtis could take advantage of his strong freshman season. Brandyn Hillman should be the second safety this year. Jaden Mangham needs to be ready this spring.
Zvada is back to kick, while Hudson Hollenbeck is the punter for spring. Michigan could make an addition there. Semaj Morgan and Jordan Marshall likely to be returners but a lot of candidates from RB, WR, CB rooms will get run in spring.
---
