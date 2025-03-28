Published Mar 28, 2025
Best Guess 2025 Michigan Football Spring Depth Chart
Trevor McCue  •  Maize&BlueReview
@trevormccue

2025 START OF SPRING
Note: This depth chart is unofficial, but M&BR's best guess as to how things stand right now.

Quarterback
Davis Warren out for spring due to injury
StatusPlayer

Starter:

Bryce Underwood OR Mikey Keene

Backup:

TBD

Depth

Jadyn Davis, Davis Warren, Chase Herbstreit

We currently list Mikey Keene as in the battle, but without Keene practicing so far this spring and the Bryce hype at an all-time high, we would predict Underwood to be QB1 in week 1.

Running Back
Joining in the Fall: Jasper Parker
StatusPlayer

Starter (1A):

Justice Haynes

Starter (1B):

Jordan Marshall

Fullback

Max Bredeson

RB3

Benjamin Hall

Depth

Bryson Kuzdzal, Micah Ka'apana, Donovan Johnson

Haynes and Marshall should be a two-headed attack, but will Ben Hall recapture an RB3 role that sees the field? Could someone rise from the depth?

Wide Receiver
Joining in the Fall: Anthony Simpson (UMass)
StatusPlayer

X Starter:

Donaven McCulley

X Rotation

Peyton O'Leary OR Kendrick Bell or Jamar Browder

Z Starter:

Fred Moore

Z Rotation

Channing Goodwin OR Andrew Marsh

SLOT Starter:

Semaj Morgan

Slot Rotation

CJ Charleston OR I'Marion Stewart

Depth

Jacob Washington, Amorion Walker

Reports early are McCulley is looking like WR1 on the outside. Plenty of young players looking to crack the two-deep.

Tight End
StatusPlayer

Starter H:

Hogan Hansen

Backup H:

Zack Marshall OR Brady Prieskorn

Starter Y:

Marlin Klein

Backup Y:

Deakon Tonielli

H-Back:

Max Bredeson

Depth

Jalen Hoffman, Brandon Mann, Eli Owens

Hogan Hansen may be a better candidate to replace Colston Loveland when it comes to receiving stats. The TE in the slot gets a lot of action in a Chip Lindsey offense, that will be Hansen with Marlin Klein inside. TE3 should be a great battle.

Offensive Line
Joining in the Fall: Ty Haywood, Lawrence Hattar (Ferris State)
StatusPlayer

LT Starter:

Evan Link

LT Backup:

Brady Norton OR Andrew Babalola

LG Starter:

Giovanni El-Hadi

LG Backup:

Luke Hamilton

C Starter:

Greg Crippen

C Backup:

Jake Guarnera

RG Starter:

Nathan Efobi

RG Backup:

Ben Roebuck

RT Starter:

Andrew Sprague

RT Backup:

Blake Frazier

Tackle Depth:

Connor Jones, Brooks Bahr

IOL Depth:

Avery Gach, Kayden Strayhorn

Giovanni El-Hadi is currently at LG and Nathan Efobi at RG. Lawrence Hattar will compete for LG when he joins in the summer. Evan Link, Andrew Sprague, Brady Norton, Blake Frazier, and Andrew Babalola will compete for tackle reps.

Defensive Line
StatusPlayer

Starter NT:

Damon Payne Jr

Backup NT:

Ike Iwunnah

Starter DT:

Rayshaun Benny

Backup DT:

Tre Williams

Starter DE:

Trey Pierce

Backup DE:

Enow Etta

Depth

Manuel Beigel, Alessandro Lorenzetti, Deyvid Palepale, Ted Hammond, Bobby Kanka, Benny Patterson, Travis Moten

The top 3 DTs may be more interchangeable in terms of shade along the line, but Rayshaun Benny, Damon Payne, and Tre Williams should be that top 3. Can Enow Etta rise above DT6 and find a role? Tons of young talent to watch here.

EDGE
Barham should get snaps at EDGE
StatusPlayer

Strong Side Edge Starter:

Derrick Moore

Rotation:

Cam Brandt

Weak Side Edge Starter:

TJ Guy

Rotation:

Dominic Nichols

Depth

Kechaun Bennett, Chibi Anwunah, Aymeric Koumba, Tyler McLaurin, Devon Baxter, Lugard Edokpayi, Nathaniel Marshall, Julius Holly

Derrick Moore and TJ Guy should be a pretty solid starting two. Cam Brandt and Dominic Nichols are most likely to be in rotation along with Jaishawn Barham. Lots of young talent here that could push for reps, projects like Aymeric Koumba and Lugard Edokpayi are on schedule to compete.

Inside Linebacker
StatusPlayer

MIKE Starter:

Ernest Hausmann

MIKE Backup:

Jimmy Rolder

WILL Starter:

Jaishawn Barham

WILL Backup:

Jaydon Hood OR Cole Sullivan

Depth:

Troy Bowles, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, Jason Hewlett, Chase Taylor

Same two LBs starting as last season, but with Michigan looking to utilize Barham in a more versatile role, LB3 and LB4 matter more than in recent years. Jimmy Rolder could have a big role. Can Cole Sullivan, Troy Bowles, or Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng win LB4?

Cornerback
StatusPlayer

CB1 (field) Starter:

Zeke Berry

Corner Backups:

Jo'Ziah Edmond or Jayden Sanders

CB2 (boundary) Starter:

J'yaire Hill

Corner Backups:

Jeremiah Lowe or Shamari Earls

Nickel Starter:

TJ Metcalf or Caleb Anderson

Nickel Backup:

Ja'Den McBurrows

Corner Depth:

Tevis Metcalf

Zeke Berry is staying CB1 on the outside across from Jyaire Hill. TJ Metcalf may be the favorite, but Caleb Anderson is a bigger size option. Multiple players, including safeties could get looks here. Shamari Earls could be CB4 coming out of camp.

Safety
Joining in the Fall: Rod Moore injured through spring, Kainoa Winston, Elijah Dotson,
StatusPlayer

FS Starter

Mason Curtis

FS Rotation

Rod Moore (injured)

SS/Rover Starter

Brandyn Hillman

SS Rotation

Jaden Mangham

Depth:

Jacob Oden, Jordan Young (nickel)

With Rod Moore still rehabbing, Mason Curtis could take advantage of his strong freshman season. Brandyn Hillman should be the second safety this year. Jaden Mangham needs to be ready this spring.

Special Teams
StatusPlayer

Starter (K):

Dominic Zvada

Starter (P):

Hudson Hollenbeck

Starter (KR):

Semaj Morgan OR Jordan Marshall

Starter (PR):

Semaj Morgan OR Jordan Marshall

Kicker Depth

Blake Stuart

Zvada is back to kick, while Hudson Hollenbeck is the punter for spring. Michigan could make an addition there. Semaj Morgan and Jordan Marshall likely to be returners but a lot of candidates from RB, WR, CB rooms will get run in spring.

