Last cycle, Michigan made the offensive line a clear priority as part of their effort to protect 5-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, highlighted by major NIL-backed additions like Andrew Babalola and Ty Haywood. That emphasis is carrying into the 2026 class, with the staff making a strong push for Rivals50 offensive tackle John Turntine III. The Texas native was in Ann Arbor for an official visit over the weekend, and his father, John Turntine Jr., provided detailed insight into the experience.