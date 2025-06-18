Michigan lands 2026 five-star specialist Micah Drescher

Michigan has landed one of the top kicking prospects in the country, as five-star specialist Micah Drescher announced his commitment to the Wolverines on Wednesday via social media.

The Hinsdale product is ranked the No. 4 kicker nationally by Chris Sailer Kicking and brings a powerful leg, consistent accuracy, and the versatility to contribute in multiple phases of the kicking game. At a program that has seen recent success with Jake Moody and Dominic Zvada, Drescher is the next elite leg lined up to make an impact in Ann Arbor.

“Micah is an outstanding high school kicking and punting prospect,” Chris Sailer Kicking wrote in its scouting report. “He is a great-looking athlete with one of the strongest legs in America. He hits a pure, accurate ball off the ground and has 55+ yard range. His kickoffs are strong, D1 ready—his best ball measures 70+ yards, with 4.15+ hang time. Also a very talented punter.”

Drescher’s ability to contribute in all three phases—field goals, kickoffs, and punts—gives Michigan rare flexibility in its special teams unit. He thrives under pressure, according to Sailer, and is expected to continue developing into a premier college specialist.

The Wolverines have made special teams a consistent strength in recent years. Jake Moody, the 2021 Lou Groza Award winner, became a third-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2023. Michigan followed that up by landing Dominic Zvada, in the 2024 transfer portal, from Arkansas State.

With Drescher’s commitment, Michigan adds another elite weapon to its future special teams arsenal—one who already holds leg strength that ranks among the best in the country.

“Micah is well on his way,” Sailer’s report concluded. “Look for him to dominate this offseason picking up D1 offers along the way. Outstanding prospect. OFFER NOW!!!”

Michigan did just that—and it landed its next great kicker.