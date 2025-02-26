Published Feb 26, 2025
Three predictions: Michigan, UGA, Arkansas will land high-profile prospects
circle avatar
Sam Spiegelman  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@samspiegs

Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman makes commitment predictions for a trio of 2026 prospects.

1. Michigan will land four-star RB from Texas

Osborne is one of the top backs in the country out of the Lone Star State. Shortly after Michigan tabbed Tony Alford to coach the running backs, it emerged as one of the top contenders for the four-star RB from Forney, Texas.

Texas was the leader in the clubhouse at various points in Osborne's recruitment and was quickly closing the gap after hosting the elite back and his family in January. With Tashard Choice off to coach in the NFL, the luster is again fading.

My prediction is that Michigan will come away with the touted RB.

2. Georgia will keep four-star in-state Tyriq Green

Green is one of the most prolific skill-position prospects in the country out of Peach State powerhouse Buford (Ga.) High. USC, Tennessee, Florida State, Auburn and Georgia are all in pursuit of Green, who returned to Athens again at the top of the month.

The Dawgs are in striking distance with the in-state four-star recruit as a decision inches closer. My prediction is on Georgia to win out here.

3. Arkansas will land Jalon Copeland

The talented three-star nickel DB out of South Georgia set up his official visit to Arkansas for the May 30-June 1 weekend. The Razorbacks have continued to come on strong with Copeland.

"Arkansas has been on me heavy," he told Rivals.

My prediction is on the Hogs ahead of a critical visit to Fayetteville on deck this spring.

