Three predictions: Michigan, UGA, Arkansas will land high-profile prospects

Osborne is one of the top backs in the country out of the Lone Star State. Shortly after Michigan tabbed Tony Alford to coach the running backs, it emerged as one of the top contenders for the four-star RB from Forney, Texas.

Texas was the leader in the clubhouse at various points in Osborne's recruitment and was quickly closing the gap after hosting the elite back and his family in January. With Tashard Choice off to coach in the NFL, the luster is again fading.

My prediction is that Michigan will come away with the touted RB.