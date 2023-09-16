In what can only be considered one of the strangest games Michigan has played in quite some time, the Wolverines end the non-conference schedule with a 3-0 record and Jim Harbaugh returning next week to face Rutgers. Here are Maize & Blue Review's Three Stars of the Game as the Wolverines defeat Bowling Green 31-6.

Blake Corum

While the offensive performance left a lot to be desired, a bright spot was the running game as things looked much improved on the ground and have shown improvement from week one to week three. Blake Corum, as usual, led the way for the Wolverines, with 101 yards on the ground and adding another two touchdowns in the game. Corum ripped off a 54-yard run to begin the game and never looked back.

Cornelius Johnson

J.J. McCarthy had a passing game he would like to forget but he did have a memorable touchdown thanks to Cornelius Johnson. McCarthy threw a deep ball into coverage to Johnson who had excellent concentration to watch as his defender tipped the ball during a jostle for position and Johnson found a ball fall right into his hands and breaking a tackle for a 50-yard circus-level touchdown. Johnson finished the game with a team-high 71 yards receiving.

Kris Jenkins