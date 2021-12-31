Three takeaways from Michigan's 34-11 Orange Bowl loss to Georgia

Tonight’s Orange Bowl didn’t technically end until the clock hit :00 at the end of the fourth quarter, but it had the feel of a game that ended many times far before the clock ran out.

Did it end when Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett saw star tight end Brock Bowers matched up on a linebacker and hit him for 35 yards on the first drive of the game? Or did it end when Bennett found wide receiver Jermaine Burton for a 57-yard touchdown with a little over two minutes left in the first half? Maybe it was two plays prior, when a check-down from Bennet to running back Kenny McIntosh saw the running back churn his legs and turn a few yards into 12, or early in the third quarter when Michigan got inside Georgia’s 20-yard line only to see quarterback Cade McNamara loft a ball for the left side of the end zone that receiver Daylen Baldwin didn’t think was coming his way and stopped running toward, gifting an interception to Derion Kendrick.

Georgia got the passing matchups they wanted against Michigan's linebackers

The Bulldogs exposed their speed and athleticism advantage against Michigan's linebackers from the first drive of the game. First, there's the aforementioned play that saw Michigan linebacker Jaylen Harrell matched up with Bowers; that play moved Georgia from their own 45-yard line to Michigan's 20-yard line. Bennett went back to Bowers on the very next play, finding him matched up with Michigan linebacker Junior Colson for a seven-yard gain on the reception.

The indications that Georgia's offense would immolate Michigan's defense grew stronger in the second quarter, particularly on a 3rd-and-3 pass from Bennett to running back James Cook that found Cook being covered by linebacker Junior Colson...and went for 53 yards.

Bennett worked the linebacker-on-Cook matchup again in the fourth quarter, this time for points. Bennett hit Cook deep left for a 39-yard touchdown that was caught at the 20-yard line; the speed of Georgia's skill position players (and tight ends) was just too much for Michigan.

Georgia's front seven shut down Michigan's offensive gameplan

Georgia showed why their front seven is the country's most vaunted, flashing speed and strength en route to a demolition of Michigan's offensive line.

When Georgia brought their linebackers on twists the offensive line had trouble picking them up and running plays were blown up or passes were rushed. When Michigan tried to attack the edges Georgia's linebackers had clearly done their homework and used their speed to bring down ball-carriers at or behind the line of scrimmage. When McNamara stepped up in the pocket to avoid pressure the pressure wasn't truly avoided, because the offensive linemen couldn't sustain blocks long enough to keep defensive linemen off McNamara.

Georgia had four sacks, six tackles for loss tonight, and stopped 15% of Michigan's running plays for no gain or a loss, and their ability to generate pressure kept Michigan off-script enough in the first two quarters that the game was out of reach before Michigan could adjust to what was happening.

Michigan made mistakes they haven't all season

One of the big talking points this season has been the emergence of Michigan's cornerbacks, who had been nothing short of excellent. It wasn't just the eye test either; Pro Football Focus also graded both D.J. Turner and Vincent Gray highly.

That changed in the Orange Bowl, which saw bizarre coverage breakdowns that haven't shown up over the previous 13 games. For example, Gray stopped running for a beat and turned to look when Georgia's Stetson Bennett had already released the ball his direction; this allowed receiver Jermaine Burton a few free steps on Gray, which he turned into a reception and touchdown.

Things weren't better on the offensive side of the ball. Michigan's last best chance at a comeback ended with a McNamara interception on the first drive of the third quarter. Michigan took 10 plays to get inside Georgia's 20-yard line, then McNamara uncorked an arcing ball for Daylen Baldwin to the left side of the end zone. Baldwin didn't think the ball was headed his direction and stopped, which allowed Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick to sit under the high fly ball and field it cleanly.

Michigan's running backs hadn't fumbled all season, but that changed tonight as well. Georgia star linebacker Nakobe Dean got one of his long arms extended on what appeared to be a routine tackle and knocked the ball out of running back Blake Corum's hand; Georgia recovered the fumble and, considering the fumble occurred on the drive following the aforementioned interception, sunk Michigan's hopes to their nadir this season.