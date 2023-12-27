Stars are born in the Rose Bowl and this year's edition will be nonesuch different. College football titans, the Michigan Wolverines and Alabama Crimson Tide, will clash on January 1, 2024 for the Wolverines' first Rose Bowl appearance since 2007. It is the first game of the New Year's Day College Football Playoff Semifinal action and will kickoff at 5:10 p.m. eastern time between the Crimson Tide and Wolverines. Take a look below at three Michigan players to watch versus Alabama this coming Monday as Michigan tries to take down Nick Saban's dynasty.

QB J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy is arguably the most important factor in deciding whether or not Michigan will head to the national championship in Houston, Texas. There is no doubt that he is coming into this matchup with a massive chip on his shoulder after throwing two pix-sixes in last year's semifinal against TCU. After finishing the 2023 regular season banged up and with less than impressive stats, McCarthy should be back to full health for the CFP Semifinal tilt. Aside from needing to do so, the injury status has really hindered McCarthy's ability to run the ball. Expect scrambling, read options and designed rushes to take on a crucial role against the Crimson Tide. Look to see if Michigan brings out new wrinkles running the ball, but also in the passing attack. Deep shots have been few and far between for a Michigan squad that has been totally comfortable with efficiently plodding their way down field. McCarthy has more than enough arm strength and accuracy to make those plays and may need to do so against the Tide.

The Wolverines' star quarterback will have to play some of his best football of the season when he faces a very good Alabama secondary that hosts star cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.

LB Junior Colson

Playing with massive casts on both his left and right hands for a good portion of the 2023 season, Junior Colson will likely still be sporting some variation of that equipment against Alabama in the Rose Bowl. As Michigan's leading tackler (79) and starting middle linebacker, Colson's role on this Michigan squad as a player and leader cannot be understated. Michigan will likely use Colson as a quarterback spy in order to slow down or stop QB Jalen Milroe's scrambling ability, something that has been torching Alabama's opponents of late. Milroe's capability as a designed runner and scrambler will play a critical factor in deciding Michigan's chances of advancing to the national championship. If Colson shows up big time in stopping the run, the Wolverines likelihood of winning will skyrocket.

DT Kenneth Grant