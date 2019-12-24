Former Michigan Wolverines football signal caller and current New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady enjoyed one of his best outings of the year over the weekend, while Jaguars safety Jarrod Wilson and Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark also made clutch plays for their team. The complete rundown of former Wolverines in the NFL is below.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady played for the Michigan Wolverines' football team from 1995-99. (USA Today Sports Images)

OG Ben Braden, New York Jets

Resides on the 6-9 Jets' practice squad and has not appeared in an affair in 2019 …Released by the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 7 and was signed by New York on Nov. 13.

QB Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Completed 26 of his 33 passes for 271 yards with one touchdown and no picks in New England's 24-17 win over the Bills … Brady is connecting on 61.1 percent of his passes this season for 3,836 yards, 22 touchdowns, seven picks and three rushing scores … His 3,836 passing yards are the ninth most in the NFL and his 22 passing touchdowns are 14th most. "Brady had his elbow wrapped in ice again after Saturday's game, though he insisted Monday morning it wasn't an issue," Timothy Rapp of BleacherReport.com wrote on Monday. 'It feels good. It feels good,' he said. 'My elbow is not a problem. I got hit on it and I think any time you get hit on a joint you're going to have a little soreness, but it feels good. I couldn't imagine feeling any better at this point of the season. Not dealing with anything, just ready to go out and practice and again play my best game of the year.'"

Tom to Rex to N'Keal with a block from TB12. @TomBrady | @NkealHarry15 pic.twitter.com/WPeoJrcu0g — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 21, 2019

Tom Brady has never lost to the Bills in New England when he plays the full game.



16-0. pic.twitter.com/6tU1YPKAEO — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 22, 2019

Tom Brady's quarterback rating today (111.0) is the highest against the Buffalo Bills by any player this season. — Tucker Boynton (@Tucker_TnL) December 22, 2019

Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Nike gift card. Follow instructions below.

TE Ian Bunting, Indianapolis Colts

After being released by the Jets on Sept. 25, he was signed to the Colts' practice squad on Oct. 8, but has not appeared in a clash with either team this year.

LB Devin Bush Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Accumulated five tackles in the Steelers' 16-10 loss to the 6-9 Jets … Bush has earned the starting nod in 14 of his 15 appearances this year and has compiled 97 tackles, one sack, four passes defended, two interceptions for a combined six yards, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery he ran back nine yards for a touchdown in the club's Oct. 13 win at the Chargers.

TE Jake Butt, Denver Broncos

Resides on the 6-9 Broncos' injured reserve list after suffering a torn ACL on Aug. 28.

DE Taco Charlton, Miami Dolphins

Was a healthy scratch for Sunday's 38-35 win over the Bengals … Charlton has started five of the 10 contests he has played in, and has logged 21 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles. "The Dolphins did not dress pass-rushers Charles Harris and Taco Charlton in a home game against the Bengals on Sunday," Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post wrote. "Charlton is a healthy scratch for the second time in three weeks. Charlton leads Miami with five sacks. He’s been working on setting the edge against the run."

Flores doesn't rule out Taco Charlton and/or Charles Harris playing this week. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) December 23, 2019

#Dolphins DE Charles Harris and DE Taco Charlton healthy scratches today vs. Cincinnati. https://t.co/TZXeGHwAD5 — Brandon Liguori (@BrandonRLiguori) December 22, 2019

Taco Charlton and Charles Harris both INACTIVE for Dolphins today. Both 2017 first-round EDGE rushers have been disappointments thus far in their careers.



Full Dolphins inactives: Charlton, Harris, Evan Boehm, Keaton Sutherland, Avery Moss, J’Marcus Webb, Chandler Cox. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 22, 2019

WR Jehu Chesson, Washington Redskins

Is on the 3-12 Redskins' injured reserve and has not appeared in an game this year.

DE Frank Clark, Kansas City Chiefs

Started the Chiefs' 26-3 blowout win at the Bears on Sunday night, and notched one tackle and one sack … Clark has received the starting assignment in 10 of the 13 outings he has participated in, and has posted 35 tackles, seven sacks, three passes defended, one pick for five yards and three forced fumbles.

Frank Clark and Terrell Suggs bring the pressure on third down and force the punt. That's seven sacks now for Clark on the year. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) December 23, 2019

Frank Clark vulturing a sack from Terrell Suggs is beautiful. pic.twitter.com/ATjA7EQyFf — 75 Sent (@ClayWendler) December 23, 2019

The #Chiefs deploy the reigning MVP at QB, have a TE who is on a Hall of Fame pace, the fastest WR, Chris Jones, Honey Badger, Frank Clark, a defense giving up fewer than 10ppg over the last 5 weeks and a kicker nailing 56-yard FG's. #HappyFestivus pic.twitter.com/9NfwfJGl8t — Brad Porter (@bradkporter) December 23, 2019

OL Mason Cole, Arizona Cardinals

Appeared in a non-starting role in 5-9-1 Arizona's 27-13 triumph over Seattle … Cole has played in all 15 showdowns in 2019, but has only started two of them.

CB Blake Countess, New York Jets

Did not see action for the second straight week in New York's 16-10 victory over the Steelers … Countess has taken part in six tilts this season, but has not racked up any stats.

WR Amara Darboh, Pittsburgh Steelers

Has not seen action in 2019 (including Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Jets), though he was promoted to the Steelers' 53-man roster on Dec. 16.

WR Devin Funchess, Indianapolis Colts

Is out for the year with a broken collarbone, having only appeared in the season-opening loss to the Chargers … Funchess hauled in three catches for 32 yards that day before suffering the injury.

LB Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Compiled one tackle in Monday night's 23-10 victory at Minnesota … Gary has played in all 15 outings (no starts) this year and has logged 21 tackles and two sacks.

LB Ben Gedeon, Minnesota Vikings

Is on the injured reserve list after suffering his second concussion of the year on Nov. 17 … Gedeon started five of the eight affairs he took part in this season, and recorded 13 tackles.

TE Zach Gentry, Pittsburgh Steelers

Did not see the field in Pittsburgh's 16-10 setback to the Jets … Gentry has only received playing time in four clashes, and has registered one reception for four yards.

.#Steelers inactives vs #Jets: QB Paxton Lynch, TE Zach Gentry, WR Amara Darboh, OL Chukwuma Okorafor, LB Tuzar Skipper, CB Artie Burns, S Marcus Allen. #PITvsNYJ #nyjets #NFL — Brian Heyman (@bheyman99) December 22, 2019

OL Graham Glasgow, Detroit Lions

Started Detroit's 27-17 loss at 6-9 Denver, marking his 14th start in 14 contests this season (missed the Nov. 3 loss at Oakland with a back injury).

DT Ryan Glasgow, Cincinnati Bengals

Is on the 1-14 Bengals' injured reserve … Glasgow started two of the five games he participated in and tallied seven tackles, before sustaining a knee injury on Oct. 27. "The Cincinnati Bengals have named defensive tackle Ryan Glasgow the recipient of their 2019 Ed Block Courage Award," Jason Marcum of Cincy Jungle wrote. "The award, which is organized by NFL athletic trainers, the award honors players who exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. It also recognizes players that symbolize professionalism, great strength and dedication while being a role model in the community. "Glasgow, a third-year player, suffered a torn ACL in 2018 that caused him to miss the remainder of the year. Despite the setback, Glasgow was able to return in time to participate in the first day of training camp in 2019. “'Ryan stayed focused on the goal of getting back to the football field, from shortly after the injury until the day he was cleared to practice,'” said head athletic trainer Paul Sparling. “'He is an inspiration to all who surround him and is an example of how to handle the physical and emotional setback after a serious injury.'"

DE Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Started Philadelphia's 17-9 win over Dallas and totaled two tackles … Graham has earned the starting nod in all 15 of the Eagles' outings, and has accumulated 47 tackles, 7.5 sacks and one forced fumble. “We didn’t let him do his little signature eat move, whatever he does," Graham said after Philadelphia held Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott to just 47 rushing yards. "We said we wouldn’t let him do that on this field today. That was our main goal, stopping the run.”

The Eagles preparation for the Cowboys this week started with Brandon Graham giving the Eagles a motivational pep talk before Wednesday's prax



Eagles motivated as they face elimination today & look for redemption after "embarrassing" loss to Cowboys in October @6abc #Eagles pic.twitter.com/raAQrIH5vr — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) December 22, 2019

🔥🔥 Eagles DE Brandon Graham on Ezekiel Elliott 🥄



"we didn't him to do his little signature eat move, whatever he do!"



⭐️ Cowboys RB held to ONLY 47 rushing yards - 9 in the 1st half!@6abc @brandongraham55#Eagles #EzekielElliott pic.twitter.com/KYff0xnDgf — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) December 23, 2019

Brandon Graham says there’s a lot of guys “hungry to let people know their names”



...sounds like he’s reminding us that the hungry dog runs faster 🤔🦅🐶 pic.twitter.com/QU6LVuackf — Alyssa Adams (@AlyssaAdams215) December 23, 2019

QB Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs

Has not seen any action for 11-4 Kansas City in 2019, serving as the club's third-string quarterback behind Patrick Mahomes and Matt Moore.

RB Karan Higdon, Houston Texans

Has spent the entire 2019 campaign on the 10-5 Texans' practice squad, and has not participated in a showdown this year.

S Lano Hill, Seattle Seahawks

Started Seattle's 27-13 loss to Arizona and compiled six tackles … Hill has started three of the 11 tilts he's played in, and has logged 19 stops.

DT Maurice Hurst, Oakland Raiders

Started his club's 24-17 triumph over the Chargers, but did not notch any statistics … Hurst has only begun three of the 15 affairs he's participated in this season, and has posted 16 stops, 3.5 sacks, three passes defended and one interception he returned 55 yards.

Mo Hurst starting and looking good! — MarthaParty (@Raiderflava) December 22, 2019

OL Kyle Kalis, Oakland Raiders

Was signed to the 7-8 Raiders' practice squad on Oct. 23, but was then released on Dec. 4 after not having appeared in a clash with them. The club signed him yet again on Dec. 11.

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans

Started at left tackle in Tennessee's 38-28 loss to the Saints … Lewan has received the starting nod in all 11 contests he has played in this season, after returning Oct. 6 from his four-game suspension to begin the year.

Taylor Lewan explains the projection breakdown for the #Titans today pic.twitter.com/YxyTSAJKJ6 — AtoZSports Nashville (@AtoZSports) December 22, 2019

CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Racked up five tackles off the bench in Dallas' 17-9 setback to Philadelphia … Lewis has started four of 15 outings and has recorded 46 stops, four sacks, six passes defended and two interceptions for a combined 20 yards.

Chido Awuzie has been benched for Jourdan Lewis at left cornerback — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) December 22, 2019

CB David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Saw action off the bench in Saturday's 34-31 loss to the 49ers, but did not register any statistics … Long has only played in seven showdowns (no starts) and has tallied seven tackles and a pass defended.

OL Erik Magnuson, Oakland Raiders

Resides on the Raiders' practice squad, with his lone appearance of 2019 coming in the Nov. 3 win over Detroit … Magnuson was signed by Oakland off the Bills' practice squad on Oct. 30.

DT Bryan Mone, Seattle Seahawks

Totaled one tackle off the bench in Seattle's 27-13 loss to the Cardinals, marking his first appearance since Sept. 22 … Mone has only received playing time in four tilts, and has accumulated four stops. "The Seattle Seahawks recalled defensive tackle Bryan Mone from the practice squad to take the place of veteran Al Woods, who was suspended four games for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing drugs," Andy Patton of SeahawksWire noted on Dec. 21. “'He’ll just step right in,'” coach Pete Carroll said of Mone on Friday. “'He’s tough. He’s physical. He’s got a great motor for chasing the ball for such a big man. We’re always showing his highlights. I think I had three highlights on yesterday from just his effort in practice. So, that’s kind of who he is. The players are fired up that he gets a chance to help us right now.'"

Pete Carroll says rookie Bryan Mone will take Al Woods’ spot. “Players are fired up he gets a chance to help us.” — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 20, 2019

Carroll confirms Bryan Mone will replace Woods on roster. pic.twitter.com/5HObeOp6ET — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 20, 2019

Seahawks promoting Bryan Mone to take Al Woods' roster spot https://t.co/tKa1NGmA1W — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 20, 2019

OL Patrick Omameh, New Orleans Saints

Saw time off the bench in New Orleans' 38-28 win over the Titans … Omameh has played in 13 affairs in 2019, but has only received the starting job in one.

S Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Placed on the club's injured reserve list with a back ailment on Dec. 7 … Peppers had begun all 11 clashes for New York prior to the injury, and had compiled 76 tackles, five passes defended, one interception he returned 32 yards for a score and three forced fumbles … He also averaged 12.3 yards on four punt returns and 23 yards on one kick return.

QB Jake Rudock, Miami Dolphins

Has spent the entire campaign on the 4-11 Dolphins' practice squad.

LB Jake Ryan, Jacksonville Jaguars

Was placed on the club's injured reserve list on Dec. 10 with a hamstring ailment … Ryan took part in just two contests this season after missing the first 11 while recovering from an offseason ACL injury, but never logged any statistics.

OL Michael Schofield, Los Angeles Chargers

Started his club's 24-17 loss to 7-8 Oakland, which marked the 15th consecutive start he'd made this season.

CB Brandon Watson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Notched one tackle in a backup role in Jacksonville's 24-12 loss to 6-9 Atlanta … Watson has appeared in seven games (no starts) and has posted three tackles.

P Matt Wile, Free Agent

Released by the Lions on Dec. 5 and is now a free agent … Wile had been on Detroit's practice squad after the squad signed him on Nov. 16 following his waiving by the Falcons … He appeared in two outings with Atlanta, and averaged 48.3 yards on six punts, while dropping three of the six inside the opposing 20-yard line.

S Jarrod Wilson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Tied a season-high with eight tackles in the Jaguars' 24-12 loss to the Falcons, while also recording a pass defended and an interception he returned four yards … Wilson has started all 15 showdowns and has registered 74 stops, four passes defended, two picks for a combined four yards and one forced fumble.

2nd INT on the day.



2nd INT of the season for Jarrod Wilson.#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/0dywjYhbpQ — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) December 22, 2019

WEEK 16 GRADES ARE IN🚨#JAXvsATL #Jaguars highest grades:



Offense - RT Jawaan Taylor 81.8

(0 QB pressures allowed)



Defense - S Jarrod Wilson 88.9

(1 INT, 1 pass breakup, coverage grade 90.8)



Both players had their highest EVER game grade pic.twitter.com/WmR6syZdTn — PFF JAX Jaguars (@PFF_Jaguars) December 23, 2019

#Jaguars with their second interception of the day, this time its SS Jarrod Wilson. Some life. — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) December 22, 2019

DE Chase Winovich, New England Patriots

Tallied three tackles in the Patriots' 24-17 triumph over the Bills … Winovich has played in all 15 tilts (no starts) and has totaled 25 stops, 5.5 sacks and a touchdown he scored after taking a blocked punt to the house. "New England Patriots rookie Chase Winovich came through with a very special holiday gift for the West Jefferson Hills School District," Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston wrote on Monday. "Winovich paid off the entire free and reduced lunch debt for the schools in his hometown of South Hills, Pa. The 24-year-old, who attended Thomas Jefferson High School, had a message to go along with his extremely kind gesture. "'Growing up in TJ, the community has always been so important to me,'" Winovich said, per school district officials. "'It's great to be able to give back during the holidays!'"

New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich, a Thomas Jefferson High School alum, is giving back to his South Hills community by paying off students' lunch debts for the holidays! 🎄🎅https://t.co/8mB4YvaaQn — Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (@PittsburghPG) December 24, 2019

AMAZING! ❤️ New England Patriot and Thomas Jefferson High School alum Chase Winovich paid off every student's free and reduced lunch debt for the holidays. https://t.co/4lGCLnS69r — KDKA (@KDKA) December 23, 2019

DE Chris Wormley, Baltimore Ravens