The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 23
Tweets of the day
Day 1 in Thee Winged helmet and his jersey at practice....👀🔥💯— Tiffany Zinter (@zintertiffany) December 22, 2019
Yep, I might have shed some more tears....all happy tears! The joy I feel seeing my boys dreams a reality is just beyond unbelievable!!! 〽️GOBLUE〽️ @zak_zinter @paul_zinter pic.twitter.com/NPjLxFchk8
“Michigan is Michigan. I love what Coach Howard was saying on how I can fit into his system with my toughness and versatility to play inside and out in the Big 10.” Those words came from Terrance Williams who visits UM next weekend. | Story: https://t.co/QlYknKvNEK pic.twitter.com/sAWGWkEk5Q— Jake (@jakeweingarten) December 22, 2019
THIS IS HO〽️E. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/9Uvc8542Cb— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 23, 2019
December 23, 2019 Happy Birthday Jim Harbaugh - https://t.co/1st87CWgjL pic.twitter.com/6YIDVuhiEl— GoBlue🏈Today (@GoBlue365) December 23, 2019
David DeJulius training with Detroit's Tony Harrison. https://t.co/YtX06TXfK6— John Gordon (@JG_82) December 22, 2019
This request would take FOREVER to complete because I would need to explain every nickname. Safe to save I am very fortunate to have and to be presently working with GREAT student managers. Remember they work with us not for us as we pursue championships. #BARNEY https://t.co/P5i56UJkNu— Phil Martelli (@PhilMartelli) December 22, 2019
So happy to make my state proud! https://t.co/koUjFuxRcy— Roman Wilson🚀 (@Trilllroman) December 22, 2019
From our Michigan alumni family to yours, have a wonderful holiday season! pic.twitter.com/ZCnB4vQN44— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) December 23, 2019
Defenseman Cam York will be an important part of USA Hockey's roster at the World Junior Championships, which kick off this week. https://t.co/NmlE1rcHML— thedailyjournal.com (@thedailyjournal) December 22, 2019
Let’s go!! https://t.co/kZ7FepArCO— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 22, 2019
Monster weekend for @massa_logan! Really proud of this guy. #WrestleFortWorth #CKWC #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/uSvL9WxJEO— Cliff Keen WC (@CliffKeenWC) December 22, 2019
See you soon, Eve! #GoBlue 〽️ https://t.co/Xa8lt5mW6z— University of Michigan (@UMich) December 22, 2019
@massa_logan silenced the haters!!! Just went and won a tournament!!! pic.twitter.com/bqrqNNda5E— Kevin Claunch (@Claunchinator) December 22, 2019
CHAMPION!!! Massa captures the 74kg title with a 6-4 win over Virginia Tech NCAA champ Mekhi Lewis. Huge four-pointer early in the second to swing the match. @massa_logan #WrestleFortWorth— Cliff Keen WC (@CliffKeenWC) December 22, 2019
What a tournament for Logan Massa!!!!— Bloodround Wrestling (@Bloodround) December 22, 2019
Has to feel amazing after a couple tough years battling injuries to run through and win the US Open!
Wolverine @massa_logan is in the Senior Nationals 74kg final after an impressive day yesterday, featuring back-to-back comeback - and decisive - wins in the quarters and semis. 📷: @Tony_Rotundo #WrestleFortWorth #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/AeRQbIYvSg— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) December 22, 2019
Quote of the day
