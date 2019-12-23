News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 23

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Day 1 in Thee Winged helmet and his jersey at practice.... Yep, I might have shed some more tears....all happy tears! The joy I feel seeing my boys dreams a reality is just beyond unbelievable!!!”
— Tiffany Zinter (mother of Michigan freshman OT Zak Zinter) on Twitter, following her son's first practice with the team.
Top Headlines

• EJ Holland, TheWolverine: Five 2020 Recruits Michigan Could Target in the Late Period

• Clayton Sayfie, TheWolverine: Updates on Former Wolverines in the NBA and NHL

• Ethan Sears, UMHoops.com: In Committing, Hunter Dickinson's Patience Pays off

• Toledo Blade: Michigan's Juwan Howard Impressing Opposing Coaches

• Matthew Helmkamp, GBMWolverine: Michigan Football: 3 Starters That Could Potentially Return for 2020

