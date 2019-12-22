On Friday night in the NBA, sharpshooters Duncan Robinson of the Miami Heat and Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Dallas Mavericks combined for 13 three-pointers made. Robinson finished with 18 points, going 6 for 10 from deep in the Heat's win over the Knicks. Hardaway Jr. went 7 for 11 on three-pointers in the Mavericks' overwhelming victory over the 76ers. He finished the night with 27 points, four rebounds and one assist. In the NHL, Zach Werenski is on a tear after missing several games with a shoulder injury. He's picking up right where he left off, and continues to have success when he's on the ice. He scored a goal and notched an assist on Dec. 19 in an overtime win over the Kings, and scored a goal on Dec. 21 in a win over the the Devils.

"I think all of the rookies are playing with more confidence each night and it's fun to see." - @ZachWerenski#CBJ pic.twitter.com/leUd9ezOwv — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) December 22, 2019

Former Michigan Wolverines Basketball Players In The NBA

Updated through Dec. 21

Ignas Brazdeikis, New York Knicks

Has played in seven NBA games this season, and has been back-and-forth between the Knicks and its G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks ... In his seven NBA appearances, Brazdeikis is averaging two points per game ... In his eight G-League games played, Brazdeikis is averaging 18.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game ... His 18.1 points per game is good enough to tie for 43rd in the G-League.

Ignas Brazdeikis 🇨🇦 finished with 21 PTS, 3 3PT, 6 REB & 3 AST in 31 minutes of action for the @wcknicks! #ChangeTheGame | @nbagleague pic.twitter.com/jJVGc6Bguo — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) December 18, 2019

Click the picture to sign up for TheWolverine.com at 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Nike gift card.

Trey Burke, Philadelphia 76ers

Averages 7.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in 12 appearances on the season ... In a loss to the Mavericks on Dec. 20, Burke had seven points, two assists and two rebounds in 12 minutes ... In a win over the Wizards on Dec. 21, he had 12 points, five rebounds and two assists in 15 minutes ... The 76ers are 21-10, and currently sit at the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

In a win over the Bucks on Dec. 16, he had six points and four rebounds ... In a loss to the Celtics on Dec. 18, he had 13 points, three rebounds and two assists ... Had 27 points, four rebounds and one assist in a win over the 76ers on Dec. 20 ... In that game, Hardaway scored 19 of his points in the first quarter behind five three-pointers. Hardaway is the third-leading scorer on the Mavericks, averaging 13.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists on the season ... He has appeared in all 28 games. and has started in 15 ... The Mavericks are 19-9, and currently sit at fifth in the Western Conference.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (19 PTS) caught fire from downtown, draining 5 threes in the 1st QTR! 🔥👌 pic.twitter.com/BmI1oDY2hJ — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 21, 2019

Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets

He injured his thumb and had surgery to repair ligament damage. LeVert was reportedly out 4-6 weeks from Nov. 10. It has been reported that LeVert is nearing a return, and is participating in non-contact work in practice. Before the injury, he was averaging 16.8 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game in nine appearances on the season. The Nets are 16-13.

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Averages 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest in 28 appearances ... In a loss to the Trail Blazers on Dec. 18, Poole played nine minutes, and scored two points ... Had five points, two rebounds and one block on Dec. 20, in a win over the Pelicans ... The Warriors are tied for the worst record in the NBA at 6-24. There have been reports that Poole will soon play with the Warriors' G-League affiliate in Santa Cruz. However, Poole has stayed in the NBA, and has still made appearances in eight of the Warriors' last 10 games.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

He averages 12.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game ... Has started in 24 of his 29 appearances ... In a loss to the Grizzlies on Dec. 16, he had 12 points and three rebounds ... In a win over the 76ers on Dec. 18, he notched 15 points, five rebounds, one assist and one block ... Robinson had 18 points and three assists on Dec. 20 when the Heat took down the Knicks ... In that game, Robinson made 6 of his 10 three-point attempts, and was tied as the Heat's second leading scorer in the game. This season, Robinson has scored 20 or more points in five different games. Robinson is third on the team in three-point field goal percentage at 45.0 percent. He leads the team in three-pointers made per game, averaging 3.2. The Heat are third in the Eastern Conference at 21-8.

Glenn Robinson III, Golden State Warriors

Has started in all 30 of the Warriors' games this season and is playing 31.7 minutes per game (team-high) ... Averages 11.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game ... His field goal percentage is 45.6, which is fourth on the Warriors ... In a Dec. 18 loss to the Trail Blazers, Robinson III had 17 points, four rebounds and one block ... In a Dec. 20 win over the Pelicans, he had nine points, three rebounds and one assist ... The Warriors are 6-24.

From San Francisco Chronicle: Robinson was the lone Warrior to start each of the team’s first 29 games, and with Green and Kevon Looney bouncing in and out of the lineup with injuries, it’s been the 6-foot-6, 222-pound Robinson who has generally drawn the toughest defensive assignments. He’s defended LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard. When Zach Lavine called for an isolation in the closing seconds of the Warriors’ game at Chicago on Dec. 6, it was Robinson who refused to let Lavine get to the rim and forced the guard into missing a potentially go-ahead 3-pointer.

Moritz Wagner, Washington Wizards

Wagner is second in the league in charges drawn, with 17 on the season ... Averages 11.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest ... He has started in four of his 21 appearances on the season ... Wagner is currently dealing with an ankle injury that has held him out of the last six games ... It is undetermined when Wagner will return to the lineup, but it has been reported that he will miss at least another week ... The Wizards are 8-20.

Derrick Walton Jr., Los Angeles Clippers

Has appeared in 14 games this season, all off the bench. Walton has made five of his 12 attempts from three on the season (41.7 percent) ... In the Clippers' last two games (against the Suns and Spurs), Walton has played a combined 10 minutes ... Before this past week, he averaged 17.6 minutes per game in the six games prior ... The Clippers are second in the Western Conference with a 22-9 record.



D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks

Averages 4.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game this season in 15 appearances ... He is shooting 48.3 percent from the floor on the year ... In a blowout win over the Knicks on Dec. 21, Wilson scored three points, and added seven rebounds and one assist in his 15 minutes of playing time ... The Bucks are on top of the Eastern Conference, and have the NBA's best record at 26-4.

Former Michigan Wolverines Hockey Players In The NHL

Updated through Dec. 21

C Andrew Cogliano, Dallas Stars

Has two goals and six assists in 36 games played on the season for the 20-13-4 Stars ... He's produced eight points total this season, and four of those have come during this month's eight games so far ... Had an assist on Dec. 19 to setup the game-tying goal against the Lightning ... The Stars went on to win 4-3 over the Lightning in overtime.



LW J.T. Compher, Colorado Avalanche

Has three goals and 14 assists in 33 games on the season for the 22-11-3 Avalanche.

LW Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets

Has 14 goals and 18 assists in 36 games this season for the 21-13-2 Jets ... Has 11 points this month in nine games ... He notched an assist on Dec. 21 against the Wild ... His 14 goals are third on the Jets and 29th in most goals scored in the league this season.

🎥 “When we’re right, we’re a tough team to stop.”



Kyle Connor on turning things around against Chicago, injuries in the lineup, and more. pic.twitter.com/0npdGX3VAW — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) December 18, 2019

C Andrew Copp, Winnipeg Jets

Has five goals and nine assists on the season in 34 games for the 21-13-2 Jets ... He suffered an upper body injury on Dec. 17 against the Hurricanes ... He is reportedly out a minimum of four weeks.

C Luke Glendening, Detroit Red Wings

He missed 11 games early in the season with a wrist injury ... Has four goals and two assists in 26 games on the season ... He notched an assist on Dec. 17 against the Blue Jackets ... The Red Wings are 9-25-3.

LW Carl Hagelin, Washington Capitals

Was out four weeks earlier in the season with an upper body injury ... The Capitals are 26-6-5 ... Hagelin has seven assists on the season in 23 games played ... He had an assist on Dec. 20 against the Devils.

D Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks

Hughes, a leading candidate for the Calder Trophy, given to the NHL's top rookie, has recorded 26 points through 36 appearances this season ... Has two goals and 24 assists on the season for the 18-15-4 Canucks ... He had a quiet week this past week after going on a two-game scoring streak in the week prior. The Canuck Way made a case for Hughes to make the All-Star Game: Being a diminutive player and not having the weight or stature typical of a power play defenseman, many thought he wouldn’t have the power to put into a point shot. However, he has proven those pundits wrong as he has showcased himself as a legitimate shooting option which has further created room for his power play unit.

D Matt Hunwick, Buffalo Sabres

Has a neck injury and is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season.

C Zach Hyman, Toronto Maple Leafs

Has eight goals and three assists in 18 appearances this season for the 19-14-4 Maple Leafs ... He had two goals and an assist in a 4-1 win over the Red Wings on Dec. 21.

D Jack Johnson, Pittsburgh Penguins

Has two goal and three assists on the season in 34 games ... The Penguins are 21-11-4.

D Steven Kampfer, Boston Bruins

The Bruins have assigned Kampfer to the Providence Bruins of the AHL ... For the NHL Bruins, he has appeared in four games this season ... In the AHL, Kampfer has four assists in six games.

C Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings

Larkin has eight goals and 14 assists in 37 games on the season for the 9-25-3 Red Wings ... Had an assist on Dec. 17 against the Blue Jackets ... He is tied for third on the team in goals and points for the season.

D Jon Merrill, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Has three assists on the season in 33 games played for the 19-13-6 Golden Knights.

C Tyler Motte, Vancouver Canucks

Returned to the ice on Dec. 15, for the first time since late October when he suffered a broken foot ... Motte has totaled one assist in ten games this season for the 18-15-4 Canucks.

C Boo Nieves, New York Rangers

The Rangers have assigned Nieves back down to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL, the team's minor-league affiliate ... For the 17-14-4 Rangers this season, he has appeared in four games, with no goals or assists .. For the Wolf Pack, Nieves has played in 29 games on the season, and has registered two goals and 10 assists.

LW Max Pacioretty, Las Vegas Golden Knights

Has 15 goals and 21 assists in 38 games on the season ... He is currently on a six-game point-scoring streak that includes five goals and five assists ... Had an assist in a Dec. 17 win over the Wild ... Notched an assist on Dec. 19 in a loss to the Canucks ... His 36 points leads the Golden Knights, and is 17th in the entire league ... His 15 goals rank 27th in the NHL ... The Golden Knights are 19-13-6.



From The Athletic: The 12-year NHL veteran is no stranger to the bright lights. He served as the Montreal Canadiens captain for three seasons, where there’s no lack of criticism. He wears an “A” for the Golden Knights, and always steps to the forefront to answer questions. And despite being Vegas’ most consistent player this season, he never blamed his teammates or deflected the questions. He shouldered the blame, warranted or not. Lately, the tides have turned. Vegas has won eight of its past 12 games and earned a point in 10 of them. That’s largely because of Pacioretty’s phenomenal play. The winger leads the team in goals (15), assists (21) and points (36), and has produced at the most crucial of moments.

D Greg Pateryn, Minnesota Wild

Underwent a successful back surgery on Oct. 1 and has not returned to the ice ... Was placed on injured reserve by the Wild.

D Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers

Has five goals and 12 assists in 34 appearances on the season for the 17-14-4 Rangers.

D Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets