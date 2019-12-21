“It’s tough to do it. I just go with a nine- and 10-man rotation, but every time I leave the arena I think, ‘I wish I would have played Cole Bajema more; wish I would have played Adrien Nunez more. Jaron (Faulds),’” Howard said. “That’s my mindset, always.”

Head coach Juwan Howard has wanted to expand his bench, but it’s been tough given the difficult schedule. With a few guys ailing (sophomore Brandon Johns out, freshman Franz Wagner (three points, four rebounds in 17 minutes) and junior Isaiah Livers going down early with a muscle strain), he gave minutes to those who earned them Saturday.

It’s hard to learn much about a team when it plays a horribly overmatched opponent. Such was the case in Michigan’s 86-44 win over Presbyterian in which the reserves played almost as much as the starters.

Frosh Bajema might not give him a choice in the near future given how he’s continued to progress in practice and games. It’s not a large sample size, but Bajema looks natural with the ball in his hands, has shown off some of his moves to gain separation and made six of his eight shots, two of four triples.

His step back Saturday off the dribble was a ‘wow’ moment. And again, while we haven’t seen enough to say he demands more time, it seems clear he has ‘it,’ at least on the offensive end.

“I’ve seen the fact he’s been positive throughout the process,” Howard said. “Being a freshman having to learn a lot of things, concepts he hasn’t had a chance to be a part of since he started playing basketball … I know we all coach the game in different ways, but I have different terminology. It’s a lot different from what he experienced in high school and also on the AAU circuit.

“I love the fact that he’s got a great attitude, each and every day coming into practice being ready to work and learn. He also has great teammates that have been helping him out. I’m not surprised he came out ready to play today. He’s always ready to play.”

Bajema’s acquitted himself well being so far from home. He was preparing to head to the airport to go back to Washington State for the first time since summer, and he left on a high note with his nine-point showing.

“It’s awesome getting a chance to get out there and play with my teammates, super encouraging,” he said. “It’s been a lot of fun getting out there and getting the chance to play. The speed of the game is a lot quicker. They tell you it’s fast, but when you get in there, it’s fast.I’ve got my teammates along with me on the way.”

At the same time, he said, he’s going to bring a bit of the swagger he developed along the way.

“When you get the opportunity you’re getting out there, act like you’ve been there before,” he said. “Stop worrying about mistakes you might make, go in playing with a clear mind … get on to next play. That’s helped a lot. Not, ‘hey, I don’t want to do this wrong, that wrong.’”

And if Howard continues to call his number …

“Whatever he feels is right,” he said. “I’ll be ready. Whenever he calls my name just get out there and play hard, do whatever I can.”

NOTES

Howard said he wasn’t sure of the extent of Livers’ injury, though it appeared the junior was walking around okay on the sidelines. Livers hurt himself early in the first half when he was fouled going up for a dunk.

“No, I do not (know),” Howard said. “I wish I was a doctor; I could tell you excactly which muscle it was, but I have no idea. Just prayng it’s not a serious injury.

“Tomorrow I hope he will feel better. I trust we have a great medical team. They will take good care of him, give us the proper advice that’s needed to find answers.”