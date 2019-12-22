News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-22 11:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Five 2020 Recruits Michigan Could Target In The Late Period

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan signed one of the best 2020 recruiting classes in the country last week, but this cycle isn't over just yet.

The Wolverines have a couple of remaining spots open and are looking to fill some voids.

Here is a look at five recruits Michigan could target before signing day in February.

Four-star athlete Cameron Martinez is committed to Ohio State.
Four-star athlete Cameron Martinez is committed to Ohio State. (Brandon Brown)

ATH Cameron Martinez, Muskegon (Mich.) High

One of the most explosive playmakers in the country, Michigan could try to convince Martinez to stay home. The four-star prospect is currently committed to Ohio State but did not sign during the early period, which means there is a window of opportunity here. Martinez has the versatility to play multiple positions at the next level and would be a dynamic addition to the class. He has visited Michigan in the past and is very familiar with the program. A late push from the Wolverines makes sense.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}