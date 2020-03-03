News More News
football

Top 2022 WR Kaden Saunders Goes In-Depth On Michigan Visit

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

A number of talented underclassmen made their way to Michigan over the weekend, including big-time 2022 Westerville (Ohio) South wide receiver Kaden Saunders.

Saunders, who visited in the fall and has a Michigan offer in hand, enjoyed his return trip to Ann Arbor and got an in-depth look at the program.

Ohio wide receiver Kaden Saunders visited Michigan over the weekend.
Ohio wide receiver Kaden Saunders visited Michigan over the weekend. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

“The visit went great,” Saunders said. “Some of my favorite parts were meeting with Coach (Josh) Gattis and talking ball. Just seeing everything the school had to offer academic wise and the football aspect of it as well.”

As Saunders mentioned, he had an opportunity to sit down with Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, who is his primary recruiter.

Gattis broke down film with Saunders and really made an impression.

