On Friday night, sophomore track runner BreeAna Bates set a school record in the 60-meter dash with a blazing 7.36 seconds. Bates' record broke the old school record, set by Cindy Sember, by just 0.01 seconds.

Bates is a sophomore at Michigan and her impressive efforts are currently helping Michigan in the Silverston Invitational. This weekend is the last of the indoor regular season before the track and field Big Ten Indoor Championships take place next weekend.

Michigan is competing against Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Michigan State, Toledo, Oakland, Western Ontario and Windsor.