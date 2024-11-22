Transfer portal fallout from tumultuous week of QB flips

Julian Lewis

This week has seen some incredible movement among elite high school quarterback prospects. The implications of all this quarterback movement could cause roster management headaches for each of these teams and, if they aren’t handled perfectly, there could be a rush to the transfer portal. The transfer portal opens Dec. 9 so there isn’t much time for coaches to deal with any issues that have sprung up.

FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES

Tramell Jones (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Who they lost: Tramell Jones Who replaced him: Kevin Sperry Sperry will walk into a crowded but unproven quarterback room in Tallahassee. Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek are expected to be the top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, at least through spring practice. Don’t be surprised to see the Seminoles making a play for at least one quarterback when the transfer portal opens.

USC TROJANS

Julian Lewis

Who they lost: Julian Lewis Who replaced him: Husan Longstreet Lincoln Riley has another elite talent on the way in Longstreet but there are a few balls to keep in the air to make sure there isn’t a rush for the door when the transfer portal opens. It’s safe to say Miller Moss is on “transfer watch” after being benched earlier this month in favor of UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava.

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Husan Longstreet (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Who they lost: Husan Longstreet Who replaced him: TBD The Aggies are in a tough spot right now. It’s very late in the process to be looking for a quarterback. Expect the Aggies to kick the tires for a few big names on the recruiting trail but their top priority will be trying to ensure neither Conner Weigmen nor Marcel Reed enter the transfer portal. Keeping both of them on the roster while adding another quarterback from the high school ranks or from the portal seems to be the preferred route right now.

LSU TIGERS

Brian Kelly

Who they lost: Bryce Underwood Who replaced him: TBD It’s going from bad to worse for Brian Kelly at LSU. Things have turned south on the field and on the recruiting trail. Losing Underwood is a gut-punch for the program and now the Tigers will need to scramble to try to find someone to take his place in this class. The fact of the matter is that whoever LSU is able to get, they won’t be near the caliber of prospect of Underwood. For now, expect LSU to do what they can to get Garrett Nussmeier to return for another season.

OKLAHOMA

Kevin Sperry

Who they lost: Kevin Sperry Who replaced him: TBD Just like Texas A&M, the Sooners are pretty much in a no-win situation. Losing Sperry this close to National Signing Day limits their options. There are a couple in-state quarterbacks they could circle back on to fill Sperry’s spot in this recruiting class but they very likely won’t get an instant-impact quarterback in this cycle. The transfer portal is a likely destination for at least one of Oklahoma’s current quarterbacks. The drama of going back and forth between Jackson Arnold and Michael Hawkins Jr. will probably end with one of them looking for another home. With that in mind, expect Oklahoma to bring in at least one quarterback in this transfer cycle.

MICHIGAN

Bryce Underwood