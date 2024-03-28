Michigan Football backed up the talk in 2023, winning the National Championship in a season they called "Natty or bust." Citing "unfinished business," the Wolverines were led by a group of veterans who chose to return to Ann Arbor instead of pursuing the NFL. Battle-tested by adversity, Michigan knew they had a team capable of winning it all, but nothing compared to the adversity they faced in 2023. Head coach Jim Harbaugh had already served a three-game suspension at the start of the year, but then, in October, Michigan players were caught off guard by reports of "sign stealing" allegations. Trevor Keegan, a captain of Team 144, said it was difficult because they found out information the same way everyone else did: from the almost daily media leaks and assertions. "Being in a leadership role was hard. We found everything when everybody else did," Keegan told M&BR in an exclusive interview. "We come out of practice, and we were like, is this going on, is this not going on?" Despite reckless allegations, Connor Stalions' scheme was not a team-wide conspiracy. Players were unaware, and as of today, the NCAA and Big Ten have not presented any evidence showing any coaches were involved either.

I'd see something on Twitter like, 'Oh they knew they were bringing field pressure here.' No man, it's because we watch film. — Trevor Keegan

Michigan had to deal with the constant media campaign and moments of surprises inside the program. "You can tell guys it was hitting them during the week. Seeing our linebacker coach get pulled out of practice on a Friday can hurt some guys. Landing in Penn State and figuring out their head coach isn't going to be there with us." Michigan fired Linebackers coach Chris Partridge after the NCAA showed he had discussed the NCAA investigation with a player, violating the terms of his employment. Head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended three games by the Big Ten ahead of their game against Penn State. The team found out after the plane landed in Pennsylvania the day before the game. "There are definitely things along the way that could have shifted our course on our goal of winning a National Championship. We didn't let everything affect us."