Trey McKenney focused on three as decision draws near

“Everything was perfect on the visits,” McKenney said. “That’s how the visits go, but when you’re talking about everything it makes it pretty tough with the decision. I just try to see the character in the coaches and break down their styles and how I’d fit into everything.”

The trippy dichotomy for Trey McKenney is that the thing he loved the most about his official visits is also the thing that makes his ultimate decision extremely daunting.

Recently, McKenney, who is ranked No. 19 overall in the Rivals 150, cancelled visits to Michigan State, Oregon and Miami in order to focus on his top three of Michigan, Georgetown and USC.

When asked about what he liked about his trio of finalists, McKenney matter-of-factly said:

Georgetown: “They’ve made me a priority ever since the contact period and coach (Ed) Cooley wants me to be the face to push Georgetown basketball forward.”

Michigan: “Coach (Dusty) May made me a priority, and nothing has dropped off since coach Juwan (Howard) left. He showed me how I’d fit in their fast-paced, position-less style, so that’s attractive to me.”

USC: “Coach (Eric) Musselman has strong ties to the NBA; his whole staff has something to do with the NBA in some way. I feel like they could probably have me the most NBA ready. That’s big.”

McKenney certainly looked the part of a future pro this summer, pumping in 19 points, six rebounds and three assists a game for the Family in the Nike EYBL.

That’s even more impressive considering the 6-foot-4 wing ran in the same backcourt with Darius Acuff, arguably the country’s top scoring guard who checks in at No. 13 overall.

Last weekend at the Wootten Camp, McKenney emerged as one of the camp's top performers.

“I always play and work to be the best; that’s just how I’m built,” McKenney said. “Right now, I’m just trying to talk through everything so I can make the best decision. I want to get it done in November. It’s hard when you really can’t go wrong with any of the options that you have.”