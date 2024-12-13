Michigan officially names Chip Lindsey offensive coordinator, QBs coach

The Michigan football program on Friday afternoon officially announced Chip Lindsey as the next offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Lindsey arrives in Ann Arbor from North Carolina, where he served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach the last two seasons. Notably, he coached 2024 NFL Draft No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye in his final season with the Tar Heels.

"Coach Lindsey is an innovative offensive mind who likes to run and pass the ball with great efficiency and balance," said Sherrone Moore. "After spending a considerable amount of time together, I knew that Chip was the right fit to coordinate our offense. We share the same philosophy regarding structure, scheme and player development, and I know his leadership of the offense will place our players in the best position to succeed. We are excited to have Chip, Cecily and their children join our University of Michigan and Michigan Football family."

"I am excited to join Coach Moore's staff at the University of Michigan," said Lindsey. "We share the same vision for offensive football and Coach Moore has assembled an outstanding staff that is aligned in its objectives to help our players succeed. I look forward to leading and serving the young men in this program while helping them achieve their goals on and off the football field. My family and I are excited to join the Michigan family. Go Blue!"

Prior to his time at North Carolina, Lindsey coached at UCF (OC/QBs), Troy (HC), Auburn (OC/QBs), Arizona State (OC/QBs), among others.