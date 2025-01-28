Tuesdays with Gorney: Bryce Underwood puts Michigan on more radars

Money talks and Underwood flipped to the Wolverines, securing a potential superstar quarterback in Ann Arbor for the next few years.

That’s when Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison reportedly ponied up upwards of $12 million to sway Underwood, who had shown only a tepid interest in the Wolverines until then.

But as Michigan’s season spiraled because of atrocious quarterback play, everyone associated with the program (and some well-heeled donors) became fed up and knew only a tremendous NIL deal would get one of the best quarterbacks onboard.

The Belleville, Mich., star quarterback made a commitment to LSU in January and stuck with the Tigers throughout his recruitment, really never taking any other visits or showing much of an interest in other programs, even Michigan, which is right down the road.

ANAHEIM, Calif. – When Michigan flipped five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood from LSU with a massive NIL deal in the final days before National Signing Day, it was one of the biggest coups in recent recruiting history.

Many stars who are seriously considering Michigan did not hide the fact that their interest in the hometown school has only grown since Underwood flipped.

Playing with the five-star quarterback is a massive recruiting draw to many.

“That’s great,” said four-star receiver CJ Sadler from Detroit Cass Tech. ”Somebody who can get me the ball. I want to play both sides of the ball in college but just from an offensive standpoint that’s big for me because I want someone who can get me the ball. You need a quarterback.

“I wasn’t really surprised. Bryce and I have been going at it since we were babies, since we were kids, so he’s a great quarterback. Never hating on him, never hating on anybody, happy for him.

“He kind of knocked the doors down for a lot of guys to get that amount of money off NIL so really appreciate him, really happy for him.”

Another four-star that’s highly interested in Michigan – and maybe even more now – is 2027 athlete Dakota Guerrant from nearby Harper Woods, Mich. Guerrant and Underwood have known each other for years so reuniting in Ann Arbor has become more of a real possibility.

“I played with him when I was younger so playing with him when I get older would be cool,” Guerrant said.

Detroit Martin Luther King 2027 offensive lineman Jameer Henry said playing with Underwood would be “awesome” but that he’s also focused on his own path.

As is 2028 quarterback Donald Tabron II, who still has so much time left in high school that he could sit and watch Underwood for years in Ann Arbor and then perhaps be the man to follow him.

Michigan and Penn State have jumped out early for the Detroit Cass Tech standout and he’s talked with Underwood about his Michigan decision and the bright future in Ann Arbor.

“I talked to Bryce recently. I talk to him every so often, so seeing him succeed and hopefully see him succeed at Michigan is going to be a big thing,” Tabron said.

“Watching him and his high school career and now going into his college career, that’s really good.”

For Underwood. For Tabron. For Michigan.