The 2024 NFL Draft just ended, and analysts are already posting their way too early 2025 NFL mock drafts. Obviously, it's an absurd exercise but interesting in terms of perception heading into the 2024 college football season.

Michigan just had the most players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft with 13, and despite some people expecting a drop-off, the Wolverines bring back some elite talent this season and could have multiple selections at the top of the draft.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today posted his mock draft, and Michigan has two players selected in the top 5.

Middlehurst-Schwartz has CB Will Johnson going 4th overall to the Washington Commanders, a reunion with 2024 NFL Draft selection Mike Sainristil.

"If (Travis) Hunter is the premier ballhawk in this class, Johnson is its top overall cover man − and one fully capable of being the first player selected at his position. The 6-2, 202-pounder can drape an assortment of receivers all over the field, making him a highly desirable piece to help counteract NFL passing attacks."

With the very next selection at #5, he has the Arizona Cardinals selecting DT Mason Graham.

"The cupboard is hardly bare at Michigan even after a school-record 13 players were taken in this year's draft. Graham joins Johnson as a defender who has already set a sky-high standard during his first two seasons with the Wolverines."

Pro Football Focus also posted their Way Too Early Top 50 Big Board for the 2025 NFL Draft. A ranking more than a mock draft, Michigan has four appearances on the list.

Graham comes in at #2 on the list.

"The rising junior has a relentless motor to combine with ridiculous agility that makes him nearly unblockable. Even if an offensive lineman gets a clean shot on him, he has great power at 6-foot-3 and 318 pounds to shed the block and find the ball carrier. Graham’s a nearly complete defensive tackle who’ll continue terrorizing Big Ten offenses on his way to likely becoming a high selection in the 2025 NFL Draft."

Johnson makes it a double top 5 again, coming at #4.

"He has all the physical traits you’d want in a corner at 6-foot-2, 202 pounds with excellent speed, footwork and ball skills for the position. If he was eligible to be selected in 2024, he’d be the first corner off the board. In fact, he would’ve been the first one taken in 2024 as well. Johnson has the makings of a special cornerback prospect who’ll likely be a top-five pick next April."

Other potential first round picks for Michigan next year include TE Colston Loveland and Graham's partner at defensive tackle, Kenneth Grant.

Loveland comes in at #16.

"Loveland’s elite athleticism at 6-foot-5, 245 pounds makes him nearly unguardable. His 88.7% open-target rate in 2023 placed him in the 97th percentile for all tight ends in the country. Expect him to be a projected first-round pick in the 2025 draft."

Kenneth Grant comes in at #36 on the list. There are no comments listed, but Grant is PFF's 6th-ranked DT returning in 2024.



