Michigan priority class of 2024 quarterback target Jadyn Davis (Providence Day) added to his list of accomplishments for the 2022 season on Friday, as it was announced Davis was named Gatorade's North Carolina player of the year.

With taking home this most recent award, it means Davis has completed a clean sweep of all the major statewide awards.

Early last month, the 6-foot-1, 186-pounder was named Mr. Football in the state, which is North Carolina's biggest honor. He followed that up by being named offensive player of the year by a group of North Carolina sportswriters before wrapping up this most recent accolade.

Davis threw for 3,425 yards with a 72.5% completion rate and 43 touchdowns this past season while leading the Chargers to a 12-1 record and a state championship. In the state title game in a 55-13 victory over Charlotte Christian, Davis thew for six touchdown passes as Providence Day was able to avenge its only regular season loss en route to a championship.

The five-start is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in North Carolina, the No. 3 quarterback overall in the class and is the 7th ranked prospect in the nation, according to the Rivals rankings.