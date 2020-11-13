The majority of the Michigan Wolverines' football commits are in action this weekend, and The Wolverine will be on the road to see not only the pledges, but also several of the program's top targets. Below is a preview of this weekend's games featuring Michigan commits, along with our staff's whereabouts on the recruiting trail. RELATED: Blue Chips: Mother Of Cristian Dixon Recaps Michigan Visit RELATED: Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Nov. 5)

Michigan Wolverines football offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi has his team in the third round of the playoffs. (Giovanni El-Hadi)

The Wolverine On The Road

On Friday night, EJ Holland will be on hand as 2022 Rivals250 wide receiver and Michigan target Tay'Shawn Trent and Eastpointe (Mich.) High play Detroit King, home of elite 2023 quarterback and Wolverines' target Dante Moore. On Saturday, Holland will be at West Bloomfield (Mich.) High vs. Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson, home of Rivals100 Michigan offensive line commit Giovanni El-Hadi. His Titans will go up against several Wolverines' targets on West Bloomfield.

Clayton Sayfie will be in Detroit to watch Rivals250 Michigan offensive line commit Raheem Anderson and his squad go for another playoff victory against Brownstown (Mich.) Woodhaven.

Check TheWolverine.com for live updates of these games, postgame coverage and exclusive interviews in the days to come.

Highlighting Three Michigan Wolverines Football Commits

1. OL Giovanni El-Hadi, Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson El-Hadi's club, ranked No. 23 in the state by MaxPreps, goes up against No. 12 West Bloomfield, home of 2021 Rivals100 Michigan running back target Donovan Edwards, 2022 Rivals250 athlete target Dillon Tatum, 2022 linebacker target Michael Williams and 2023 offensive line offer Amir Herring. Edwards is the top remaining target on Michigan's recruiting board. He plans to enroll early to whichever school he chooses, with the Wolverines, along with Oklahoma and Georgia, appearing to be at the top of his list. Both teams are eyeing a state title, and this matchup could have massive implications on the Class A championship race.

2. WR Andrel Anthony, East Lansing (Mich.) High After having a first-round bye, Anthony took a first-quarter punt return 50 yards for a touchdown, and finished the game with three receptions for 10 yards in a 49-6 win over Portage (Mich.) Central last weekend, helping his team advance to the next round and stay undefeated. This week, Anthony and Co. have an even tougher challenge, with Portage (Mich.) Northern coming to town and bringing its 7-1 record along. Anthony will be a player to watch in the contest, considering he has hauled in 20 passes for 421 yards (21 yards per catch) and two scores on the season.

3. DT Alex VanSumeren, Essexville (Mich.) Garber VanSumeren's crew, which has a 7-1 record, is set to face Freeland (Mich.) High, a team that also has a 7-1 mark. This has all the makings of a close game, and that may be where VanSumeren could make the difference. The defensive tackle pledge, who also plays offense, helped his team win a nail-biter over Saginaw (Mich.) Swan Valley last week, 21-14, with the defense coming up big to stop Swan Valley on a final possession while it was attempting to tie the game.

Full Schedule For Michigan Wolverines Football Commits