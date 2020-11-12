The analyst provided a preview of which Badger players fans should keep an eye on, while also giving a final score prediction and a forecast of how he thinks the game will go.

Jake Kocorowski of BadgerBlitz.com was kind enough to swing by this week and break down Wisconsin's football team prior to its weekend showdown with the Michigan Wolverines at The Big House.

• Redshirt freshman QB Graham Mertz — He put on a masterful performance in his first career start on Oct. 23 against Illinois, connecting on 20 of his 21 passes for 248 yards with five touchdowns and no picks. Mertz's 95.2 completion percentage that night was the best in a game in school history.

• Fifth-year senior FB Mason Stokke — He only carried the ball once in the season opener, but also served as a receiving threat by hauling in a 10-yard touchdown reception. At 6-2, 239, Stokke is a prototypical fullback in a Badger offense that is one of the few that still employs the position in today's game.

• Fifth-year senior RB Garrett Groshek — He has an "OR" following his name on Wisconsin's official depth chart, with redshirt sophomore Nakia Watson being the other player who could earn the starting nod here. Regardless, both Groshek and Watson will see plenty of carries against Michigan after they combined for 132 yards on 32 attempts against Illinois.

• Senior WR Danny Davis – He has been a staple in the Badger offense since his arrival in 2017, having played in 38 games and compiling 1,158 yards and 12 touchdowns. Davis reeled in two grabs for 72 yards and a score on Oct. 23 against Illinois.

• Fifth-year senior WR Kendric Pryor — Like Davis, Pryor has also been a mainstay in the Badgers' offensive attack, having racked up 774 yards and four touchdowns since the beginning of 2017. He hauled in three grabs for 44 yards in the club's 45-7 win over the Illini.

• Redshirt junior TE Jake Ferguson — He was the team's top receiving threat in the opener, leading the squad in receptions (seven), yards (72) and touchdowns (three). Ferguson has also been one of the best all-around tight ends in the league each of the past two years, accumulating 456 yards in 2018 and 407 yards last season.

• Fifth-year senior LT Cole Van Lanen — Pro Football Focus (PFF) tabbed him as the Badgers' best offensive lineman against Illinois, rewarding him with a 76.3 grade (64 is considered average). The 41 career games Van Lanen has appeared in are the fifth most of any Badger on the roster.

• Redshirt junior LG Josh Seltzner — PFF gave him an 84.1 mark as a pass blocker in the win over Illinois, which was the best of anyone on the team. At 327 pounds, he is the heaviest player on the roster.

• Redshirt junior C Kayden Lyles — He is the lowest-graded of Wisconsin's five starting offensive linemen on the year, checking in with a subpar 60.7 overall tally. Lyles did, however, excel as a pass blocker on Oct. 23, receiving an 82.1 mark in that department.

• Sixth-year senior RG Jon Dietzen — He has an incredible story, having given up football in 2019 after serving as a three-year starter from 2016-18. Dietzen then reversed course and came out of retirement in 2020, re-earning his starting right guard duties as a sixth-year senior.

• Redshirt junior RT Logan Bruss — This is the only starting offensive line spot that doesn't appear to be set in stone, with Bruss possessing an "OR" next his name on Wisconsin's official depth chart. Redshirt junior Tyler Beach is the other possible starter here, though he only played six snaps in the season opener.