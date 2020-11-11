Beyond The Box Score: Another Week, Another Excellent PFF Grade For Milton
Rivals.com's partnerships with Pro Football Focus (PFF) and Sports Info Solutions allows us to take a deep dive into the individual performances of players from every collegiate football game, which is exactly what we have done for the Michigan Wolverines in their 38-21 loss to Indiana last weekend.
Much of the focus below is on redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton and the way he performed, but we have also discovered interesting takeaways surrounding U-M's snap counts and formations, which Wolverine players graded out the highest and why, and much, much more.
Joe Milton's Passing Totals by Distance Against Indiana (18-of-34 for 344 yards with three touchdowns and two picks)
20+ yards: 4-of-14, 132 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions
10-19 yards: 8-of-10, 134 yards, one touchdown
0-9 yards: 4-of-7, 34 yards
LOS-behind: 2-of-2, 44 yards
Milton's Passing Totals by Direction:
Left: 5-of-8, 69 yards, one touchdown and one interception
Middle: 12-of-21, 253 yards, two touchdowns
Right: 1-of-4, 22 yards, one interception
Michigan's Pass Catchers on Saturday:
