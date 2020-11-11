 Michigan Wolverines football QB Joe Milton threw for 344 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday.
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-11 15:06:23 -0600') }} football

Beyond The Box Score: Another Week, Another Excellent PFF Grade For Milton

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Rivals.com's partnerships with Pro Football Focus (PFF) and Sports Info Solutions allows us to take a deep dive into the individual performances of players from every collegiate football game, which is exactly what we have done for the Michigan Wolverines in their 38-21 loss to Indiana last weekend.

Much of the focus below is on redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton and the way he performed, but we have also discovered interesting takeaways surrounding U-M's snap counts and formations, which Wolverine players graded out the highest and why, and much, much more.

Michigan Wolverines football QB Joe Milton
Michigan Wolverines football QB Joe Milton hails from Orlando. (AP Images)
Joe Milton's Passing Totals by Distance Against Indiana (18-of-34 for 344 yards with three touchdowns and two picks)

20+ yards: 4-of-14, 132 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions

10-19 yards: 8-of-10, 134 yards, one touchdown

0-9 yards: 4-of-7, 34 yards

LOS-behind: 2-of-2, 44 yards

Milton's Passing Totals by Direction:

Left: 5-of-8, 69 yards, one touchdown and one interception

Middle: 12-of-21, 253 yards, two touchdowns

Right: 1-of-4, 22 yards, one interception

Michigan's Pass Catchers on Saturday:

