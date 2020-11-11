 Michigan Wolverines Football: Talking Michigan football, line play with former All-Big Ten lineman Doug Skene
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-11 09:30:08 -0600') }}

Michigan Football Podcast: Balas & Skene on Wisconsin, Line Play, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan All-Big Ten and NFL lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk O-line, Wisconsin and more.

Michigan Wolverines football's offensive line has struggled in two of three games this year.
Michigan Wolverines football's offensive line has struggled in two of three games this year. (Michigan Football Twitter Account)

