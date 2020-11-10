 Michigan Wolverines Football Video Analysis: In The Trenches - Film Study from U-M's loss at Indiana
Michigan Wolverines Football Video Analysis: In The Trenches, Indiana

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Chris Balas and former U-M All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene break down plays from a 38-21 loss at Indiana.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines football receiver Ronnie Bell was one of the bright spots in U-M's loss at IU.
Michigan Wolverines football receiver Ronnie Bell was one of the bright spots in U-M's loss at IU. (AP Images)

{{ article.author_name }}