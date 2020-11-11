Michigan Wolverines football has had a rough go on offense in its last two games, both losses — vs. Michigan State and at Indiana. The Wolverines have actually averaged a solid 6.6 yards per play this season, but haven't been able to sustain drives, with the young unit showing its inconsistency on a regular basis in the last two games especially. Head coach Jim Harbaugh and others within the program have said that his team has yet to translate many of the positive steps it's taking in practice, to the games. Sophomore receiver Giles Jackson shared similar sentiments when speaking with the media Tuesday. "I think we just have to be more consistent," Jackson said bluntly. "Like in practice, we practice good usually Monday through Wednesday. The last couple Thursday practices haven't been so well. I just think we have to pick it up and be more consistent in games, instead of relying on one, two drives doing good and the next drive, taking it off. I think we just need to keep our foot on the gas the whole time. RELATED: Five Key Questions For Michigan Football On Wisconsin Week RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football Video Analysis: In The Trenches, Indiana

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore wide receiver Giles Jackson has 10 receptions for 81 yards this season. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

"I just think Thursday, that’s usually our last really practice before Saturday, and I think usually it’s not as intense, I’d say, because we’re not in full pads. I think that carries a big role in it, and we’re just more laid back."

Jackson has 10 receptions for 81 yards this season in a role that is much larger than he had a year ago, when he notched nine receptions for 142 yards and one score in limited reps. He remained adamant that the offensive unit just has to "keep working," and eventually, what happens on State Street will carry over to The Big House and road venues. "In the games, I don’t think we’re as focused, I would say, as we should be," Jackson admitted. "Like with [redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe [Milton], Joe has a super strong arm. In practice, we’re doing everything right. In the game, we’re not. The little things that we do right in practice, we don’t do in the game, and it shows on the film."