Giles Jackson Diagnoses Michigan's Offensive Woes: 'It's The Little Things'
Michigan Wolverines football has had a rough go on offense in its last two games, both losses — vs. Michigan State and at Indiana.
The Wolverines have actually averaged a solid 6.6 yards per play this season, but haven't been able to sustain drives, with the young unit showing its inconsistency on a regular basis in the last two games especially.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh and others within the program have said that his team has yet to translate many of the positive steps it's taking in practice, to the games. Sophomore receiver Giles Jackson shared similar sentiments when speaking with the media Tuesday.
"I think we just have to be more consistent," Jackson said bluntly. "Like in practice, we practice good usually Monday through Wednesday. The last couple Thursday practices haven't been so well. I just think we have to pick it up and be more consistent in games, instead of relying on one, two drives doing good and the next drive, taking it off. I think we just need to keep our foot on the gas the whole time.
RELATED: Five Key Questions For Michigan Football On Wisconsin Week
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football Video Analysis: In The Trenches, Indiana
"I just think Thursday, that’s usually our last really practice before Saturday, and I think usually it’s not as intense, I’d say, because we’re not in full pads. I think that carries a big role in it, and we’re just more laid back."
Jackson has 10 receptions for 81 yards this season in a role that is much larger than he had a year ago, when he notched nine receptions for 142 yards and one score in limited reps.
He remained adamant that the offensive unit just has to "keep working," and eventually, what happens on State Street will carry over to The Big House and road venues.
"In the games, I don’t think we’re as focused, I would say, as we should be," Jackson admitted. "Like with [redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe [Milton], Joe has a super strong arm. In practice, we’re doing everything right. In the game, we’re not. The little things that we do right in practice, we don’t do in the game, and it shows on the film."
The Wolverines' receivers have dropped 10 total passes already this season, which has played a factor in the inconsistency. Jackson pointed to coming down with balls in traffic as an area in which the group can improve.
"I’d say contested catches. We definitely have to work on contested catches," he said. "We’re not the biggest group obviously, but I’d say contested catches are what we need at this point, and just creating more separation in our routes."
It's been relayed in the offensive meetings this week just how important it is to put more points on the board, Jackson said, which would take some pressure off the Wolverines' reeling defense.
"I’d say we’re more determined now and our mindset at this point is that we can’t lose," he said. "So we’re going to turn the notch up in practice every day, every day this week — Monday through Friday. And we know that we have to get the job done, because the team is going to rely on us to score points, and that’s what we need to do in big situations.
"We have all the potential in the world. If you watch our film, if you really analyze it, it’s just the little things that we need to do to make us from an OK offense to a great offense — finishing blocks, running the full route, getting the full signal of the route. Just little minor mistakes that kill us in the game. When we watched the film from Saturday, it’s just the little things, they hurt us. If we just do those, we’ll be good."
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook