Michigan Wolverines football (1-2) will host the No. 13 Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. The Wolverines are coming off a loss at Indiana, while Wisconsin had two weeks off due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

For the first time since 2007, a Michigan team has gone two straight games without registering a sack.

Defensive end Kwity Paye is the only one truly getting to the quarterback, with the senior checking in as the seventh-most productive pass rusher in college football (minimum 100 pass rushes) according to PFF’s pass rushing productivity formula, which combines sacks, hit and hurries relative to how many times they rush the passer. In three games, Paye has two sacks, four QB hits and 13 hurries.

Paye's fellow bookend, junior Aidan Hutchinson, is now out indefinitely after suffering a leg fracture early in the game against Indiana, meaning fresh blood will tasked with jump starting an already dismal pass rush.

Redshirt sophomore Taylor Upshaw and redshirt junior Luiji Vilain will step in and have to step up, but it's not the defensive line that's the only issue with the pass rush. Against Indiana, the Wolverines brought blitzes on nine throwing downs, with Hoosier redshirt sophomore quarterback Michael Penix Jr. completing seven of those passes for 106 yards and one score.

Whether it's improvement on the defensive line in getting off blocks or bringing more rushers, something has to change to make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable. And as we know, the coverage down field plays a part in it too. It's on the coaching staff and players to piece the puzzle together and get after quarterbacks.