"He's going to require surgery to his leg. [It's a] fracture," Harbaugh told reporters at his Monday press conference.

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed what had been feared — Aidan Hutchinson will be out indefinitely and require surgery. Hutchinson left Saturday's loss to Indiana in the first half, though he walked off the field with what appeared to be an ankle injury.

Though nothing has been said officially, it's though this will finish his season.

It's the latest blow to a team that lost senior corner Ambry Thomas and senior receiver Nico Collins to opt-outs before the season and that was missing starting tackles Ryan Hayes and Jalen Mayfield in Bloomington (both with injuries).

Hutchinson notched eight tackles in the opener with Minnesota and seven against Michigan State in week two, but he had yet to notch a sack from his defensive end position. He was held without a stop against the Hoosiers before doing down.

"He worked so hard, put so much into it," Harbaugh said. "He was playing really good, but I know he'll come back stronger, faster, better. That's just the way he is. He has such high drive that this is not something that's going to be a detriment to his career. He's young, will heal fast and will come back better, stronger and faster."

Harbaugh didn't have updates on redshirt sophomores Hayes and Mayfield.

"They are still working, and we'll see what the progress is today, midweek," he said.



