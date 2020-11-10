This week’s segment of “Ask Karsch” features Detroit sports talk radio host Doug Karsch fielding some tough ones, after Michigan’s loss at Indiana.

Cookie_Monster: Has Michigan slipped into a place mentally where losing has been okay?

Karsch: “Well, I don't see any evidence of that. To be fair, in the past, I did get into the locker room after games to do interviews, and that’s not the case this year.

“I do know, in some of the bleaker years in my time, after certain losses, there would be fire and brimstone speeches in the locker room after the game — sometimes from players, sometimes from coaches. Then after some losses, you kind of felt an acceptance, like it was here we go again.

“I can’t speak to that directly, because I’m not in the locker room. I don’t think it’s the case. I’ve only been close to the team the one time, down on the sidelines.

“I would say that the energy that is always provided by The Big House stadium isn’t there, and I think that’s a significant thing — more significant for some than others. Indiana is used to their stadium sometimes being 50-50 splits. In The Big House, there is just a natural energy that you can feed off of.

“I’m not really into making excuses. I’m just pointing out a fact. I haven’t sensed it, but I’m not as close as I’ve been in the past.”