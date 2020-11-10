Wisconsin Badgers head football coach Paul Chryst is 2-2 against the Michigan Wolverines. (AP Images)

'It's Good To Be Back'

After missing two games due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Wisconsin program (27 positive tests), Chryst and his team are back preparing for a game that appears likely to be played. The Badgers blew out Illinois, 45-7, in week one before having to shut down. "It’s good to be back," Chryst said. "Actually, we were able to do some things with the guys last Friday and Saturday, just being on the field, doing some conditioning work. But it was great getting everyone back together, and obviously today we’ll be able to start a regular week of preparation. So everyone’s energized by that, and we’re looking forward to having a good week of prep to play a good Michigan team."

Wisconsin Quarterback Graham Mertz Will Practice, May Play

Badger redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz, a former four-star recruit and the most highly rated signal-caller the team has ever signed, tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 25 and, due to the Big Ten's protocols, is forced to miss 21 days (which means he would be cleared on Friday, Nov. 13 ahead of Saturday's game). Though Wisconsin has not officially confirmed the timeline, Chryst revealed that Mertz will be able to practice this week and may play in the game. “He’s starting the process of coming back,” Chryst said. “His tests are all done. I think he’ll be able to have some practice. We’ll see if it’s enough practice time. You don’t know that. Each guy is different. How do they handle all of that? We’ll see on him.” Mertz completed 20-of-21 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns in his first-ever start, filling in for injured senior quarterback Jack Coan, who remains out with an injury.

Several Badgers Could Be Held Out

Mertz is the only name among those who tested positive that has been released to the public, meaning there could be others that will miss the game, including significant contributors. While Chryst kept specifics close to the vest, he did reveal that the Badgers may need to shake up their two-deep due to players still going through the COVID protocols. "We’ve got, certainly, some guys that are working in the depth right now with it, that haven’t played snaps, a lot of snaps," Chryst said. "I think we’ve got a couple guys that did some things on special teams but now are getting some work with the first two groups on offense or defense. "I don’t know how it’s going to play out, but I think we’ve got some guys that we are, because of the situation, both what they’re doing and how they’re progressing, and obviously where the whole roster is, that we’ll have some guys probably get some snaps that, three weeks ago, weren’t probably in that position."

Paul Chryst Sees Joe Milton As Big Threat

Michigan redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton has completed 65-of-107 passing attempts for 869 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, while he's also ran for 102 yards and one score on 25 attempts. Though the Wolverines have struggled at times offensively, Chryst sees containing Milton and the weapons around him as a challenge. "He’s obviously very talented," Chryst said of Milton. "And you talk about his arm strength, it jumps out at you. Quick release and the ball, he can throw a lot of different types of balls. And they’ve got good receivers to go get it. And obviously, athletic, and then the size that he has, obviously it’s a challenge. In my opinion, he’s a really good football player, and yet what makes him dangerous is that there’s other guys around him. "I think there’s enough things that they do well that it’s a challenging week for our defense. We’ve got to be locked in, and everyone’s got to do their part ... If you don’t, I think their offense can expose you."

