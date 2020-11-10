Opponent Notebook: Paul Chryst On Status Of Graham Mertz, More
Wisconsin Badgers head football coach Paul Chryst met with the media this week ahead of his team's matchup with the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday.
Here's the highlights of what he said:
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Alludes To Tweaks He's Planning On Making To Michigan's Lineup
RELATED: Michigan O-Line 'Taking It Extra Personal' To Get Run Game Back On Track
'It's Good To Be Back'
After missing two games due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Wisconsin program (27 positive tests), Chryst and his team are back preparing for a game that appears likely to be played. The Badgers blew out Illinois, 45-7, in week one before having to shut down.
"It’s good to be back," Chryst said. "Actually, we were able to do some things with the guys last Friday and Saturday, just being on the field, doing some conditioning work. But it was great getting everyone back together, and obviously today we’ll be able to start a regular week of preparation. So everyone’s energized by that, and we’re looking forward to having a good week of prep to play a good Michigan team."
Wisconsin Quarterback Graham Mertz Will Practice, May Play
Badger redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz, a former four-star recruit and the most highly rated signal-caller the team has ever signed, tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 25 and, due to the Big Ten's protocols, is forced to miss 21 days (which means he would be cleared on Friday, Nov. 13 ahead of Saturday's game). Though Wisconsin has not officially confirmed the timeline, Chryst revealed that Mertz will be able to practice this week and may play in the game.
“He’s starting the process of coming back,” Chryst said. “His tests are all done. I think he’ll be able to have some practice. We’ll see if it’s enough practice time. You don’t know that. Each guy is different. How do they handle all of that? We’ll see on him.”
Mertz completed 20-of-21 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns in his first-ever start, filling in for injured senior quarterback Jack Coan, who remains out with an injury.
Several Badgers Could Be Held Out
Mertz is the only name among those who tested positive that has been released to the public, meaning there could be others that will miss the game, including significant contributors. While Chryst kept specifics close to the vest, he did reveal that the Badgers may need to shake up their two-deep due to players still going through the COVID protocols.
"We’ve got, certainly, some guys that are working in the depth right now with it, that haven’t played snaps, a lot of snaps," Chryst said. "I think we’ve got a couple guys that did some things on special teams but now are getting some work with the first two groups on offense or defense.
"I don’t know how it’s going to play out, but I think we’ve got some guys that we are, because of the situation, both what they’re doing and how they’re progressing, and obviously where the whole roster is, that we’ll have some guys probably get some snaps that, three weeks ago, weren’t probably in that position."
Paul Chryst Sees Joe Milton As Big Threat
Michigan redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton has completed 65-of-107 passing attempts for 869 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, while he's also ran for 102 yards and one score on 25 attempts. Though the Wolverines have struggled at times offensively, Chryst sees containing Milton and the weapons around him as a challenge.
"He’s obviously very talented," Chryst said of Milton. "And you talk about his arm strength, it jumps out at you. Quick release and the ball, he can throw a lot of different types of balls. And they’ve got good receivers to go get it. And obviously, athletic, and then the size that he has, obviously it’s a challenge. In my opinion, he’s a really good football player, and yet what makes him dangerous is that there’s other guys around him.
"I think there’s enough things that they do well that it’s a challenging week for our defense. We’ve got to be locked in, and everyone’s got to do their part ... If you don’t, I think their offense can expose you."
Wisconsin Not Taking Michigan's Defense Lightly
Michigan's defense has struggled in the early going this season, specifically in its two losses, allowing opposing quarterbacks to go for career days. In the last two outings, Michigan State and Indiana have combined for 665 yards through the air. It's also worth noting that for the first time since 2007, Michigan has failed to register a sack two games in a row.
"There is some inconsistency," Chryst admitted. "But when I look at it and you prepare, you see a really good defense, a challenging defensive scheme. [Michigan defensive coordinator] Don Brown does a heck of a job with it. And you see a group of really good football players. And yeah, I see there’s a receiver from Michigan State who made some tremendous plays, and those count, but I don’t know — I like our group, but you still have to go execute and do that.
"You don’t see a team with a ton of missed tackles or missed tackle opportunities. So I know where they’re at and what other teams have done against them, but it’s not one of things where you look at it and say that’s going to happen."
And just because the Wolverines have looked vulnerable early on this year doesn't mean Chryst is planning on allowing his team to overlook the Maize and Blue defense. Chryst is 2-2 against Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and has seen his Badger teams score just 10 points per game in his two losses (2016 and 2018).
"It’s a defense we’ve got a lot of respect for," Chryst reiterated. "We’ve played them a lot and got a feel for it. We’ve also been inconsistent against them, so it’s going to be a big week of preparation for our guys and then it comes down to when you play, you’ve got to execute.
"You’re going to get a lot of different looks, and you’ve got to play with a great awareness. I think that’s one of the things that’s challenging about playing them. Like I said, they’ve got really good football players.I think any time you’ve got a combination of really good football players and it’s a good scheme, that’s gonna be a challenge."
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook