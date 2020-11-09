Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines have lost their last two games, but the head man isn't looking back — his eyes are focused on how the team can improve and what he needs to do to make sure it does. "We’re attacking it," Harbaugh told Jon Jansen on the 'Inside Michigan Football' radio show Monday night when discussing the team's mood coming off two straight setbacks. "We’re trying to turn the adverse into advantage. I see a great opportunity for our team, and that’s our focus — to attack this week, win the next game and get prepared for it." After the Indiana loss, a 38-21 loss in Bloomington, Harbaugh said that his team's play is strong during practice, but it's just not yet showing up in games. He's focused on "It hasn’t all clicked yet in the game," Harbaugh said. "There’s definitely times where you’re seeing it all click, all come together for a series, but not consistently. "There’s been some tremendous individual play. The guys are playing extremely hard, consistently better. You just continue to practice, you push through until you get it. That’s what we’re doing, and some other things. We’re doing some other ideas, some other things that we’re excited about and we’re ready to implement them." RELATED: Michigan O-Line 'Taking It Extra Personal' To Get Run Game Back On Track RELATED: Roman Wilson Says He's Been At Fault For On-Field Miscommunications With Joe Milton

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh is 2-2 against Wisconsin. (AP Images)

Some of those ideas that he and his staff are planning on implementing have to do with tweaking the lineups and inserting more players into the game, as well as schematic adjustments, he revealed. "I just believe that everything we’ve been saying can help our ball club become more aggressive, to keep guys fresher, to keep it aggressive — lip quivering and snot bubble coming out of the nose," Harbaugh said. "Let’s play these guys. Let’s put guys in and play. "And I’m not just talking about freshmen. I’m talking about seniors and juniors and guys that want to play — starters that have been doing it and playing hard and good, but then bring some reinforcements in, so that’s the idea. I’m excited about it." Early into the season, the Wolverines have suffered several significant injuries, meaning younger and more inexperienced players will be thrust into the lineup for necessity's sake.

